The Russo Brothers Next Film At Netflix Casts Michelle Yeoh And More

Anthony and Joe Russo just released a massive movie over at Netflix with The Gray Man, and while the reviews weren't exactly amazing, they weren't bad either, and it got a sequel. Netflix is looking for wins these days, and bringing in the guys who directed two of the biggest movies ever and keeping them happy is probably a win for the streamer. The Russo Brothers are looking to continue their working relationship with Netflix beyond the Gray Man franchise. They also have another movie in the works called The Electric State. Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt have already joined the cast, but Deadline has announced that they have brought on some massive names to round out the rest of the cast. The names include Michelle Yeoh, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, Brian Cox, and Jenny Slate. It's unclear who is whom in the movie, but it sounds like Slate and Cox will be voicing acting. Longtime Russ Brothers collaborators Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely are adapting the script. The Electric State is an "adaptation of the illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag and is set in a retro-futuristic past, where an orphaned teenager (Brown) traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother."

That's quite an impressive cast, and Netflix needs another win as soon as possible. They were the ones to snag this movie when it went up for market earlier this year, and it is set to go into production later this year. A Russo Brothers collaboration seems to have worked out well for them once; it makes sense that they would try to make it happen again.

The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned, and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He'll need it.

Ryan Gosling is The Gray Man, and Chris Evans is his psychopathic adversary in the Netflix/AGBO-produced thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Ana de Armas, with Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard. Based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, the screenplay is by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely. The producers are Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi. Executive producers are Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel.