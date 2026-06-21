Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: Escape From New York, Sunder

Mad Cave Official Full September 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Mad Cave September 2026 solicits launch Escape From Chicago, Sunder and the You Are On Native Land charity anthology

Article Summary Mad Cave September 2026 solicits spotlight Escape From New York: Escape From Chicago #1 by Kyle Higgins and Val Rodrigues.

Sunder #1 launches Pierre-Alexandre Comtois’ sci-fi fantasy adventure about Zeek, a sheltered orphan bound to a magical book.

You Are On Native Land leads Mad Cave September 2026 solicits with an Indigenous rights anthology benefiting Native-led causes.

Mad Cave September 2026 solicits also feature Havana Split and more, including Is Ted Okay?, Dick Tracy, Pop Kill and Flash Gordon.

Mad Cave's September 2026 solicits and solicitations launch the new Escape From Chicago comic book series, as well as Pierre-Alexandre Comtois' Sunder #1, and the You Are On Native Land charity anthology from Kelly Lynne D'Angelo, Arihhonni David, Jackie Fawn, Gord Hill, Gene Jimenez, Chag Lowry, Shaunna Oteka, McCovey, Maya McKibbin, Jon Proudstar, Michael Sheyahshe, Jim Terry, Weshoyot Alvitre, Shaun Beyale, Roy Boney, Arihhonni David, Jackie Fawn, Gord Hill, Gene Jimenez, Steph Littlebird, David Mack, Maya McKibbin, Jim Terry, and Chris Williams. As well as Is Ted Ok, 51, Dick Tracy, Pop Kill, Flash Gordon, The Last Starfighter and more…

ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK ESCAPE FROM CHICAGO #1

(W) Kyle Higgins (A) Val Rodrigues (CA) Stephen Mooney

Once you go in, you don't come out— —unless your name is Snake Plissken! Plissken now survives as a coyote, smuggling people and contraband across the dangerous dead zones between prison territories like Chicago. It's a hard and bitter job. But when he's hired to extract a woman wanted by the city's warlord, Snake sees one more chance at redemption—or one more chance for the universe to kick his ass. Introducing new settings and characters with all the dystopian insanity you know and love, superstar writer & film director Kyle Higgins teams with artist Val Rodrigues for an explosive new series revamping the beloved film franchise!

$4.99 9/23/2026

SUNDER #1

(W/A/CA) Pierre-Alexandre Comtois

This is the story of Zeek, a goat-looking orphan living in a monastery within the far reaches of the galaxy. For reasons he was never told, he is restricted from ever going outside the perimeters of the Monastery. Taking care of the library, he reads and transcribes books filled with heroes and adventures, yet never gets to have any of his own. That is, until one day when a magical book appears in the library and attaches itself to him… Magic. Sci-fi. Adventure. Monsters. Welcome to the world of Sunder.

$6.99 9/30/2026

YOU ARE ON NATIVE LAND TP A CHARITY COMIC FOR INDIGENOUS RIGHTS

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) David Cutler, Paris Alleyne

Native voices sing out in a star-studded fundraiser anthology! You Are On Native Land collects stories and art donated by some of comics' biggest Indigenous creators such as Jon Proudstar, Maria Wolf, and Steph Littlebird. Tales of Native resistance, family and kinship, love and grief fill this beautiful collection, which includes a special reprint of TRIBAL FORCE #1, credited as the first comic to feature a superhero team made up entirely of Indigenous heroes. Winner of the 2025 Clampett Humanitarian Award with the book LA STRONG, publisher Mad Cave Studios continues its commitment to giving back with its third fundraiser anthology. All profits will be donated to Indigenous-led organizations, with a special focus on the Missing & Murdered movement. Featuring stories from Kelly Lynne D'Angelo, Arihhonni David, Jackie Fawn, Gord Hill, Gene Jimenez, Chag Lowry, Shaunna Oteka, McCovey, Maya McKibbin, Jon Proudstar, Michael Sheyahshe, Jim Terry, Weshoyot Alvitre, Shaun Beyale, Roy Boney, Arihhonni David, Jackie Fawn, Gord Hill, Gene Jimenez, Steph Littlebird, David Mack, Maya McKibbin, Jim Terry, and Chris Williams.

$19.99 9/16/2026

HAVANA SPLIT HC VOL 01

(W) Brremaud (A/CA) Vic Macioci

Cuba, 1958. Lily is reunited with her father, the owner of a seedy detective agency in Havana. Well, reunited… Rather, she catches a glimpse of him. Her father, a gambling addict, has been kidnapped along with his secretary by Alfonso, a mafioso and sports betting boss. The deal is simple: her father in exchange for a starlet, a failed film actress, but above all the mistress of Alfonso's great rival. Simple, easy, fácil, especially since Lily can count on the help of John, an ex-CIA agent, and José, a handyman in his spare time and a full time coward. And all this in the middle of the revolución! $29.99 9/2/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!