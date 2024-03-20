Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: beetlejuice 2, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: 2 High-Quality Images And Summary Released

Today, we got two first-look images of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and a detailed summary for the film. It will be released on September 6th.

Article Summary First-look images & detailed summary for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" released.

Tim Burton returns to direct, with Michael Keaton reprising his role.

The sequel features Winona Ryder, alongside a star-studded new cast.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is set to haunt theaters on September 6, 2024.

All right, maybe we can finally admit that this movie is actually going to happen. A sequel to Beetlejuice has been bouncing around the Hollywood rumor mill longer than probably some of you reading this article have even been alive. However, while some "very late after the fact" sequels have bombed and bombed hard, all it takes is one or two to work out for everyone to assume it's a sure thing. So here we are with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which, in terms of a sequel name, is actually about as clever as you can get, so maybe there is some hope. The movie is still a ways away, but this is one of the big releases of the year for Warner Bros. now that Dune: Part Two is out, Godzilla x Kong is right around the corner, and Joker is a month after this film. We will probably get a basic teaser soon after these images are out, and a detailed summary was released as well. They were initially released on Entertainment Weekly but eventually ended up on the press site, but we probably won't see much more until the middle of the summer. Until then, I will sit here with all of the coat envy in the universe for that first image. I want every single one, thank you.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Beetlejuice is back! Oscar-nominated, singular creative visionary Tim Burton and Oscar nominee and star Michael Keaton reunite for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Burton's award-winning Beetlejuice.

Keaton returns to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder (Stranger Things, Little Women) as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara (Schitt$ Creek, Corpse Bride) as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux (Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre, The Matrix films), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream VI) as Lydia's daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things, At Eternity's Gate).

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times, and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO® Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film's producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper, and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Brad Pitt, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, Anthony Tittanegro, Grahame-Smith, and David Katzenberg executive producing.

A Warner Bros. Pictures presentation, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, will be released only in theaters and IMAX on September 6, 2024, nationwide and internationally beginning 4 September 2024. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!