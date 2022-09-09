Inside Out 2 Announced By Disney & Pixar At D23 Expo

Inside Out 2 has been announced at the Film and Animation panel at D23 Expo just now, and the crowd went wild. The film will release in Summer 2024. Pixar's Twitter account made the announcement outside the convention, tweeting: Amy Poehler is back to star in Inside Out 2. Directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen, and written by Meg LeFauve, Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 releases Summer 2024. The first film, released in 2015, was a massive success and went on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Film. So, this was kind of a no-brainer for Pixar eventually.

Inside Out 2 Also Kinda Came Out Of Left Field

Here is what that original film was about: "Growing up can be a bumpy road, and it's no exception for Riley, who is uprooted from her Midwest life when her father starts a new job in San Francisco. Like all of us, Riley is guided by her emotions – Joy (Amy Poehler), Fear (Bill Hader), Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Mindy Kaling), and Sadness (Phyllis Smith). The emotions live in Headquarters, the control center inside Riley's mind, where they help advise her through everyday life. As Riley and her emotions struggle to adjust to a new life in San Francisco, turmoil ensues in Headquarters. Although Joy, Riley's main and most important emotion, tries to keep things positive, the emotions conflict on how best to navigate a new city, house, and school."

While Inside Out 2 seems like a no-brainer, as I said, it does feel weird that the biggest response in the room at D23 Expo was for yet another sequel. Pixar can be one of the most innovative studios out there when they want to be; let's hope they bring that energy to this. Keep it locked here for all the big announcements from D23 all weekend long.