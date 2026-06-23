Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: The Sheep Detectives

The Sheep Detectives Is Coming To Prime Video Next Week, Thank God

The Sheep Detectives, one of the best movies of 2026 so far, is heading to Prime Video starting next week, so more of you can finally watch it.

Article Summary The Sheep Detectives arrives on Prime Video June 24, giving the acclaimed 2026 movie a wider audience at home.

After a theatrical run, The Sheep Detectives looks poised to break out on streaming as more viewers take a chance.

Amazon MGM Studios released a new clip to promote The Sheep Detectives ahead of its Prime Video debut next week.

The Sheep Detectives is still playing in select theaters for anyone who wants to catch the movie on the big screen.

The Sheep Detectives is likely going to be one of those movies that absolutely kills on streaming. One of the main reasons is that the posters and title make it look like a terrible film. However, it couldn't be further from the truth; this is a genuinely great film that I've grown even more fond of since it was released. Most people aren't willing to take a risk on a film like this when going to the movies is so expensive, but watching it on Prime Video? That is something people will take a risk on, and exactly what they can do starting June 24th.

The Sheep Detectives is actually still playing in select theaters, too, so if you decide that you really like it and maybe want to get a group of friends to go and have a dinner and a movie date, you can do that, too. Amazon MGM Studios dropped a new clip with a winter lamb to promote the release because being a winter lamb is the sheep version of being othered.

The flock is coming home. The Sheep Detectives will be streaming on @primevideo June 24. pic.twitter.com/qIFnqFlHVM — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) June 22, 2026

The Sheep Detectives: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The film follows George Hardy (Jackman), a shepherd who loves his sheep and raises them only for their wool. Every night, he reads aloud a murder mystery, pretending his sheep can understand, never suspecting that not only can they understand, but they argue for hours afterwards about whodunnit. When George is found dead under mysterious circumstances, the sheep realize at once that it was a murder and think they know everything about how to go about solving it. The local cop, Tim Derry (Braun), on the other hand, has never solved a serious crime in his life, so the sheep conclude they will have to solve it themselves, even if it means leaving their meadow for the first time and facing the fact that the human world isn't as simple as it appears in books.

The Sheep Detectives, directed by Kyle Balda, stars Hugh Jackman, Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Chris O'Dowd, Regina Hall, Patrick Stewart, Hong Chau, Emma Thompson, Tosin Cole, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Conleth Hill, and Mandeep Dhillon. It will be released on May 8, 2026.

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