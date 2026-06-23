Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, john romita jr, pepe larraz

A Tale Of Two Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Covers

A Tale Of Two Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Covers, by John Romita Jr, Paolo Rivera and Pepe Larraz at Marvel Comics

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #1000 sparked editorial pushback after John Romita Jr. and Paolo Rivera’s original cover was pulled.

Marvel later restored the Amazing Spider-Man #1000 cover in altered form after a week of internal back-and-forth.

Penguin Random House listings for Amazing Spider-Man #1000 shifted repeatedly, creating confusion over the main cover.

Current Amazing Spider-Man #1000 details still credit Romita and Rivera, even as Pepe Larraz appears to replace them.

Some folk have been pushing back against just what happened to the John Romita Jr. and Paolo Rivera cover, originally listed for Amazing Spider-Man #1000, then pulled by one side of editorial, before it was restored by another in a different form. It has yet to return to the Penguin Random House listings, though I am assured it will, though it does seem that there has been a bit of a back-and-forth bunfight this week. Some liked it, some didn't, some thought it shouldn't be the main cover for the thousandth edition of the comic, and a compromise was settled on. For the record, this is how the comic book was originally listed.

Then this is how it was listed last week: John Romita is credited for this cover, though it is clearly Pepe Larraz now.

As this is how it is currently listed for now… keep an eye out for any changes! No actual Romita cover is currently listed for the comic…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #36 (LGY #1000)

JOE KELLY, NOAH HAWLEY, FRANK MILLER, DAN SLOTT,

J.M. DEMATTEIS & BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & MORE! (W)

PEPE LARRAZ, PATRICK GLEASON, PEACH MOMOKO, MARCOS MARTIN,

JOHN ROMITA JR., STUART IMMONEN & MORE! (A)

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. & PAOLO RIVERA • VARIANT COVER BY STUART IMMONEN

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS • VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY ERIK LARSEN • VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY MR GARCIN • WEBHEAD VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY STEVE DITKO

BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY STEVE DITKO

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL ANIMATION SPIDER-MAN 1967 WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

MARVEL TŌKON: FIGHTING SOULS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE BIGGEST ISSUE IN AMAZING SPIDER-HISTORY!

Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades…RAVAGE! Plus, some of the greatest creative minds on Earth honor one thousand issues of THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! NOAH HAWLEY (Alien: Earth, Fargo, LEGION) makes his comic book debut, Frank Miller and Peach Momoko collaborate for the first time, Stuart Immonen and Brian Michael Bendis return to Spider-Man together, and some of the best ASM creators return to the title!

104 PGS./Rated T …$9.99

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