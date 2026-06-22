Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: klara and the sun

Klara and the Sun: Official Trailer And 4 Images Have Been Released

Sony has released the official trailer, 3 images, and a behind-the-scenes image from director Taika Waititi, Klara and the Sun.

Article Summary Sony has unveiled the official Klara and the Sun trailer, offering the first wide look at Taika Waititi’s adaptation.

Klara and the Sun was first shown at CinemaCon, and the new trailer gives audiences a clearer sense of the film’s tone.

Taika Waititi joined Klara and the Sun in 2023 after an earlier version of the adaptation with Dahvi Waller fell through.

Klara and the Sun, based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel, is set to open in theaters on October 23, 2026.

The trajectory of Taika Waititi's directing career has been an interesting one, to say the least. There have been some projects that really hit, and a lot that have been sitting on the back burner, not really going anywhere. Klara and the Sun brought Waititi in 2023 after the initial version of the project with director Dahvi Waller fell through. We got to see some of this film at CinemaCon, and now they have released the official trailer, three images, and a behind-the-scenes image. This is an adaptation of the book of the same name, and as with most book adaptations, fans are likely to either love or hate this with very little room for nuance.

Klara and the Sun: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on the bestselling novel from Nobel Prize-winner Kazuo Ishiguro and written and directed by Academy-Award® winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), Klara and the Sun introduces audiences to Klara (Jenna Ortega), an Artificial Friend who wants nothing more than to find the perfect home. When Klara meets Josie (Mia Tharia), each immediately senses a kindred spirit in the other. Josie has a fraught relationship with her mother (Amy Adams) and they've suffered great loss, but Klara's innocent wonder and unwavering loyalty begin to heal the family and bring light to Josie's complicated world.

Klara and the Sun, directed by Taika Waititi, stars Jenna Ortega, Amy Adams, Mia Tharia, Aran Murphy, with Steve Buscemi, and Natasha Lyonne. It will be released in theaters on October 23, 2026.

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