Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: prehistoria, Vivienne Medrano, Warner Bros

Hazbin Hotel Creator Vivienne Medrano Making New Film For WB

Warner Bros Pictures Animation has partnered with Vivienne Medrano, creator of Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss, on animated film Prehistoria.

Article Summary Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano is teaming with Warner Bros. Pictures Animation on new musical film Prehistoria.

Prehistoria was announced at Annecy, with Medrano calling the theatrical project a dream years in the making.

With Hazbin Hotel seasons still ahead and Helluva Boss ongoing, Medrano’s Warner Bros. film adds to a packed slate.

It’s unclear if Prehistoria will match Hazbin Hotel’s adult edge or aim broader as animated box office keeps growing.

Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano has signed on to partner up with Warner Bros Pictures Animation for a new musical animated film, Prehistoria. The film will be made for a theatrical release. The announcement was made during the Warner Bros. Pictures Animation – A New Chapter presentation at the Annecy Festival, taking place this week. "Since I began my animation journey, my biggest dream was to be part of a feature film. Now to be creating an original story that I have been holding for years with Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, a studio whose characters and stories have been a huge part of my life, is truly a dream come true. I'm so excited to share this fossil fantasy world with everyone," said Medrano. Deadline had the quote.

Hazbin Hotel Fans Will Follow Medrano Anywhere

No word yet on any release schedule or cast for Prehistoria, but they did release the first look at the film's artwork. Medrano is going to be very busy over the next couple of years. Hazbin Hotel has released two very successful seasons, with three more on the way, and she also has the equally successful series Helluva Boss running. Hazbin Hotel has especially been big for A24 and Amazon MGM Studios, so you know that they are going to want those seasons asap. Fitting in this film is going to be a challenge. Also, no word on whether this will be more adult in nature, like her previous work, or more of a family-friendly release. It might not matter, as anime and adult-skewing animation have had a renaissance at the box office these last few years. This could be Warner Bros attempt to take advantage of that, grabbing a film from one of the genre's biggest rising stars. Plenty more on this as it is revealed.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!