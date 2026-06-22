Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Annecy Intl. Animation Festival, thundercats, Warner Bros

Thundercats Animated Film In The Works…What About Adam Wingard?

Warner Bros Pictures Animation is developing an animated Thundercats film...but what about the live-action one from Adam Wingard?

Article Summary Warner Bros. Pictures Animation is developing a new ThunderCats animated film, revealed during the Annecy Festival.

The ThunderCats update raises fresh questions about Adam Wingard’s long-quiet live-action film announced in 2021.

It remains unclear whether the animated ThunderCats movie replaces Wingard’s project or if both could move forward.

ThunderCats remains a risky but beloved franchise, with fans still eager for Lion-O and the Cats on the big screen.

Thundercats fans, we may be about to get the same treatment that Masters of the Universe fans enjoyed. Revealed at the Annecy Festival, Warner Bros Pictures Animation is actively working on an animated film for the storied 80's franchise. The studio didn't elaborate past saying they were developing it, via Discussing Film. Which raises another question: what about the live-action film from director Adam Wingard? Way back in 2021, we got the news that the director was working on the film after finding success with the MonsterVerse. Mum has been the word since. Does this news mean that film is dead? Has it morphed into this? Could it be that we get both, and my head explodes?

Thundercats Could Be Massive…Or Could It?

I don't really care which of the above is true; I just want more Thundercats. As great as it was to see Masters of the Universe get the big screen treatment it deserved, this is the franchise that means the most to me from my childhood. The comics Dynamite has been releasing have been pretty hit-or-miss, and the Super7 figure line went south, but at least they are keeping us fans hungry for more and bringing in some new fans. I can say now that we saw the complete disinterest from the general public of MOTU that Thundercats is an even harder sell as well, and any studio throwing millions at the 'Cats would be pretty irresponsible, but I also do not care. I want to see Lion-O on the big screen, and I do not care how much money it takes. That we might get a new animated film and a live-action film at the same time is music to my ears. Let's get them both into production immediately before cooler heads prevail. Hopefully, WB gives us an update soon.

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