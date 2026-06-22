Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Disclosure Day, Jackass: Best and Last, supergirl, toy story 5, Weekend Box Office

Toy Story 5 Has Biggest Opening Weekend Box Office Of 2026

Toy Story 5 took over the world this past weekend, raking in $312 million and having the second best animated film opening all-time.

Article Summary Toy Story 5 scored the biggest opening weekend box office of 2026 with $160 million domestic and $312 million worldwide.

Toy Story 5 delivered a franchise-best debut, earning the second biggest animated opening ever behind The Incredibles 2.

Toy Story 5 crushed Father’s Day weekend as Disclosure Day fell 62%, while Obsession, Backrooms, and Scary Movie slid.

Toy Story 5 now faces Supergirl and Jackass: Best and Last, with the toys expected to stay atop the box office.

Toy Story 5 opened to the biggest first weekend of 2026, taking in a franchise record $160 million over Father's Day weekend. That is the second-highest opening domestically for an animated film, second only to The Incredibles 2. It is also the third-highest opening in June all-time. Worldwide, the film took in $312 million at the box office. It has been a great bounce-back year for Pixar, as they also had Hoppers play in theaters for weeks and are now having a very successful run on streaming, from all accounts. The overall box office is up 16% from last year, six months in, and the summer season is only 1% behind the mythical season from 2019, with the big month of July still to come.

Toy Story 5 Sends Spielberg Tumbling

Disclosure Day, last week's champ, was no match for Toy Story, as the sci-fi film tumbled 62% to $17 million, a bigger-than-expected drop for a Steven Spielberg film. The rest of the top five were holdovers, as Obsession, Backrooms, and Scary Movie also saw their lowest grosses so far after the Disney machine took over Thursday night. Also of note: Masters of the Universe has crossed the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office as of this weekend. Just saying.

The weekend box office top five for Father's Day weekend:

Toy Story 5- $160 million Disclosure Day- $17 million Obsession- $14 million Backrooms- $7.3 million Scary Movie- $6.7 million

This weekend sees two more big movies open. DC sends Supergirl into theaters as the second entry in the James Gunn era. Not to be overlooked is the final film in the Jackass saga, Jackass: Best and Last, which also opens wide. A24 will also send The Invite up against this buzzsaw of blockbusters as well. This is a tough one. How well will Toy Story hold up to Supergirl, and will this new moviegoing generation care about Jackass? I think Supergirl takes in $55 million, with Jackass in third with $35 million, meaning the toys stay on top.

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