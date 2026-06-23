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Mister Miracle, Ghosts UK, ABC/FCC & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Mister Miracle, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Ghosts, ABC/FCC, The Vampire Lestat, The Penguin, and more!

Article Summary Mister Miracle leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch, spotlighting Mitch Gerads’ striking Annecy Fest banner art.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 heats up with a new teaser, while Ghosts UK returns with Button House chaos.

ABC pushes back against the FCC as My Two Cars, The Vampire Lestat, and Criminal Minds add fresh TV updates.

The roundup also checks in on Alley Cats, Who’s The Boss, and The Penguin with more news across TV and streaming.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Mister Miracle, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Ghosts: The Possession of Button House, ABC/FCC, My Two Cars, The Vampire Lestat, Criminal Minds/Paget Brewster, Alley Cats, Who's The Boss, The Penguin, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, June 23rd, 2026:

WWE Raw Review: New Tag Champs Crowned in London

Mister Miracle: Yes, Mitch Gerads Drew That Annecy Fest Banner Art

New Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Teaser Turns Up The Heat

Ghosts Returns! "The Possession of Button House" Trailer Released

ABC Fighting Back Against FCC: New Promos Urge Viewers to Speak Out

My Two Cars Open: The Dilemma Fueling Licata/Pera's Adult Swim Series

The Vampire Lestat: Here's an Early Look at S03E04: "The Devil's Road"

Criminal Minds Star Paget Brewster Also Offered Private Apology: Scott

Alley Cats Trailer: Ricky Gervais' New Animated Series No Heathcliff

Who's The Boss Stars Judith Light & Tony Danza Still Keep In Touch

The Penguin Creative Team Needs to "Justify" Having Season 2: Farrell

Criminal Minds, Doctor Who, Saul Goodman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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