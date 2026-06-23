Posted in: Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, midnight, newlitg

Midnight: Fantastic Four in The Daily LITG, 23rd June 2026

A new look at Midnight: Fantastic Four was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Article Summary Midnight: Fantastic Four tops Bleeding Cool’s most-read list, with a fresh look at Marvel’s October comic leading the pack.

Catch the full top ten, from Amazing Spider-Man #1000 and DC Next Level to Batman, Legion of Super-Heroes and more.

Track the latest September 2026 solicits from AWA, Archie, Antarctic Press and Bad Idea as solicitation season unfolds.

LITG also revisits June 23 headlines from the past seven years, plus today’s comic book industry birthdays and sign-up links.

A new look at Midnight: Fantastic Four was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. But Bleeding Cool will have an update on that. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out this weekend, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Midnight: Fantastic Four and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG two years ago, Spike on Firefly

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Francesco Mattina's Trashed Covers

LITG three years ago, Frank Miller's Captain America

LITG four years ago, Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales"

LITG five years ago, Wanda's Vision

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG six years ago, Supernatural, Animal Kingdom, Lucifer

LITG seven years ago, Ch-Ch-Changes

Comic Book birthdays today

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with sixteen years for us as well.

Becky Cloonan , artist on Batman, Wolverine, co-creator of American Virgin, Demo, Southern Cross, True Lives of The Fabulous Killjoys

, artist on Batman, Wolverine, co-creator of American Virgin, Demo, Southern Cross, True Lives of The Fabulous Killjoys James Kuhoric , former EIC of Bleeding Cool

, former EIC of Bleeding Cool ChrisCross , penciller on Blood Syndicate and Heroes, Captain Marvel, Slingers, and Firestorm. CEO of Eternal Kick

, penciller on Blood Syndicate and Heroes, Captain Marvel, Slingers, and Firestorm. CEO of Eternal Kick Wolfgang Parker , writer of 1888: Deklin Skurlock Investigation Casebook

, writer of 1888: Deklin Skurlock Investigation Casebook Bryan Christopher Moss , artist on Johnny Arcade

, artist on Johnny Arcade Mike Lilly , artist on Annihilation Conquest, Quasar, Vampirella, Nightwing, Batman, Detective Comics, Marvel Knights, Punisher, Catwoman, Green Lantern, X-Men Unlimited, and Dungeons & Dragons

, artist on Annihilation Conquest, Quasar, Vampirella, Nightwing, Batman, Detective Comics, Marvel Knights, Punisher, Catwoman, Green Lantern, X-Men Unlimited, and Dungeons & Dragons Adam Pottier , comics manager at Kingston Gaming Nexus.

, comics manager at Kingston Gaming Nexus. Pedro Angosto , comic book analyst.

, comic book analyst. Amy Adams, owner/operator of Bergen Street Press.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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