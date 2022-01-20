A Christmas Story Sequel In The Works With Ralphie Back

A Christmas Story is getting another sequel. Oh yes, there already was one, back in 2012 when every movie was getting direct to DVD sequels and starred Daniel Stern. My guess is this new one, titled A Christmas Story Christmas (ugh) and coming to HBO Max, will ignore that one. Peter Billingsley is set to return as Ralphie, from a script by Nick Schenk, who will also executive produce, and Clay Kaytis will direct. Vince Vaughn will produce along with Billingsley for their Wild West Picture Show productions label. Rumors say that Julie Hagerty will play Ralphie's mother. Deadline had the news.

A Christmas Story Sequel…Nah, I'm Good

"The film follows an adult Ralphie (Billingsley) in the 1970s, who returns to the house on Cleveland street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. With the same attention to the real-life tone of the first, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old Man, and sews the seeds for the origins of the beloved holiday classic." I am a born and raised Clevelander, so the collective cheer that rang out in the streets when this news broke could be heard for miles. That being said…nope. This is a terrible idea. Unless they go full-on drama and make it super sad and depressing, that is not that far-fetched of an idea from that description.

I knew one of these damn streaming services was going to do this. A Christmas Story is too popular to ignore, and when you spend your entire life surrounded by it as I have, you wish it would just go away. Leave it to HBO Max, who did release the better than it had any right to be 8-Bit Christmas this year, to become the ones that we will forever blame for this. Look for this to hit the service this holiday season, as production is to start next month.