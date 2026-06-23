Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: ultimate, ultimate universe

The Future Of The Ultimate Universe At Marvel Comics (Spoilers)

The Future Of The Ultimate Universe At Marvel Comics, Somehow, Somewhere, Somewhen... (Spoilers)

Tomorrow, Marvel Comics finally publishes the finales of the Ultimate Universe. As well as continuing one plotline into the Marvel Universe. But is this really the end for what has been a rather successful imprint for the publisher? Spoilers below the solicits… if you go any further, you only have yourself to blame… but I am told that you might want to keep an eye on upcoming issues of Ultimate Impact: Reborn in months to come… and San Diego Comic-Con is only a month away.

Ultimate Universe: Finale (2026) #1

by Deniz Camp, Jonathan Hickman, Phil Noto, Alessandro Cappuccio, Stefano Caselli

THE ULTIMATE GOODBYE…Following the events of ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5, the creative teams of all the Ultimate books come together one last time to say farewell…

by Deniz Camp, Jonathan Hickman, Phil Noto, Alessandro Cappuccio, Stefano Caselli THE ULTIMATE GOODBYE…Following the events of ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5, the creative teams of all the Ultimate books come together one last time to say farewell… Ultimate Endgame (2025-2026) #5 (of 5)

by Deniz Camp, Mark Brooks, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf

THE END OF THE LINE! The universe hangs by a thread as our weary heroes face their final, crushing challenge: the ultimate, cataclysmic showdown with The Maker! Everything they have fought for, everything they believe in, will be tested in this pulse-pounding, oversized final issue. There are no more retreats, no more second chances.

by Deniz Camp, Mark Brooks, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf THE END OF THE LINE! The universe hangs by a thread as our weary heroes face their final, crushing challenge: the ultimate, cataclysmic showdown with The Maker! Everything they have fought for, everything they believe in, will be tested in this pulse-pounding, oversized final issue. There are no more retreats, no more second chances. Ultimate Impact: Reborn (2026) #2 (of 5)

by Christopher Condon, Stefano Caselli

WONDER MAN (RE)BORN! With the ORIGIN BOXES scattered, new heroes (and villains) rise across the Marvel Universe. Miles Morales races to undo the damage – but is it too late?! And a new threat from the Ultimate U is at large…and aiming the Ultimate Nega-Bands right in the Punisher's face!

Remember, this was the foreshadow cover for Ultimate Universe Finale…

Seemingly showing that the Ultimate X-Men may have found a place somewhere. This is the Foreshadow cover for Ultimate Endgame #5…

With a rather young-looking Doctor Doom, and not Reed Richards, behind the mask…

Marvel relaunched the Ultimate line in late 2023, starting with Ultimate Invasion by Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch, though originally conceived by Donny Cates until stuff went down. The Big Bad was The Maker, the evil Ultimate Reed Richards from the old Ultimate Universe, who created and controls this world. He uses time manipulation via the Immortus Engine to prevent or alter the rise of many heroes, resulting in a dystopian Earth where superheroes were largely suppressed for decades and the world was divided into power factions that he controlled. Heroes eventually emerged anyway, but in radically different circumstances such as a married, older Peter Parker as Spider-Man with a family; no traditional Avengers or Fantastic Four, Captain America waking up in a world where America hasn't existed in decades. Titles include Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate X-Men, Ultimate Black Panther, The Ultimates, Ultimate Wolverine and one-shots such as One Year In, Two Years In and Finale. This line has been critically acclaimed and commercially very successful, but Bleeding Cool scooped the news last year that Marvel confirmed it would conclude in April 2026. It was delayed na little but it still stood and Deniz Camp explained why. ….but this is how it all ends. Final page of Ultimate Universe Finale.

That's right, folks, somehow, somewhere, somewhen, they are keeping on, keeping on. Maybe San Diego Comic-Con will reveal more…

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