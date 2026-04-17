Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: Fathom Entertainment, Park Circus, Rockey

Rocky Will Receive 50th Anniversary 4K Run In Theaters

One of the greatest movies ever made, Rocky will be coming back to theaters in 4K for its 50th Anniversary this November

Article Summary Rocky returns to theaters in November 2026 for its 50th Anniversary in a newly remastered 4K edition.

Special screenings include an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming biopic I Play Rocky.

The classic boxing film won three Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, in 1977.

I Play Rocky explores Sylvester Stallone's journey in bringing the character Rocky Balboa to life.

Amazon MGM Studios, Park Circus, and Fathom Entertainment have all come together to announce that Rocky will be going back to the big screen to celebrate its 50th Anniversary. The film, which they're calling Rocky 50, will have a limited run in participating theaters, as you'll see a 4K version of the original 1976 boxing film in its entirety. Alongside the film, Fathom will also present an exclusive look at the upcoming biographical feature I Play Rocky, a Baha Fireside Production from Amazon MGM Studios, directed by Peter Farrelly (Green Book, There's Something About Mary), with an introduction from the I Play Rocky cast. We have more details from Fathom below, along with a quote from the studio about the milestone, as the film will run from November 7-11, 2026.

Cut Me, Mick! Rocky Reaches 50 Years With a Special Screening

Starring three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone in the pantheon of all-time great movie roles, Rocky received ten Academy Award nominations and won three, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Film Editing. In 2006, the Library of Congress selected Rocky for preservation in the United States National Film Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.

I Play Rocky Examines The Classic For All To See

I Play Rocky tells the true story of Stallone and his unshakable belief that he was not just meant to write Rocky, he was meant to be Rocky Balboa. I Play Rocky is scheduled to open nationwide on November 20, with a limited theatrical release on November 13.

"The ultimate inspirational sports movie masterpiece, Rocky has a special place in the hearts of American cinematic history. Sylvester Stallone's remarkable career – mirroring the very underdog spirit that Rocky embodies – is on full display in Rocky 50. Fathom could not be more proud to partner with Amazon MGM Studios, and Park Circus to bring Rocky back to the big screen remastered in 4K for a special 50-year celebration," said Ray Nutt, Chief Executive Officer, Fathom Entertainment. "Just in time with an exclusive look and welcome prior to the world premiere of I Play Rocky, Rocky 50 will be a must-see theatrical event beginning November 7."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!