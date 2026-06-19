Posted in: Clip, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Evil Dead Burn, Warner Bros

Evil Dead Burn: New Clip Is The Most Frightening Yet

A new clip from Evil Dead Burn has appeared online, and it might be the scariest yet. The film opens in theaters on July 10.

Article Summary Evil Dead Burn has unleashed a terrifying new clip online, teasing what could be the film’s scariest sequence yet.

Director Sébastien Vaniček says Evil Dead Burn features smarter, animalistic Deadites with distinct fighting styles.

Following Evil Dead Rise’s box office success, Evil Dead Burn looks to continue the franchise’s bold anthology era.

The Evil Dead Burn trailer already delivered disturbing imagery, with the film set to hit theaters on July 10.

Evil Dead Burn is getting closer and closer to release, and a new, terrifying clip has been released. I hate scenes that involve people under sheets, so I had to turn this one off. Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Errol Shand, Maude Davey, George Pullar, and Greta Van Den Brink star in the film, the latest in the iconic horror franchise. It is directed by Sébastien Vaniček.

Evil Dead Burn Looks To Scare Up Summer Money

The director had this to say about said Deadites in the new film: "I really want the audience to feel different when they use their dishwasher after watching the movie," he says. "I needed to stay in touch with what makes these demons not like the ones from The Exorcist," says Vaniček. "They are smart. They are playing with you. When I was talking with the actors, I was telling them, 'Behave like animals.' Every one of these Deadites has a fighting style that is completely different."

It was such a good idea to turn this franchise into an anthology series. The last film, Evil Dead Rise, was fantastic, and audiences responded positively, with the film grossing $147 million worldwide on a budget well under $20 million. Sure, we all loved Ash Williams, but it was time to move past that, and frankly, more horror franchises should do the same. As for Evil Dead Burn, the trailer worked for me, and the woman drinking wax from the candle, for some reason, really got to me. This summer is a little lighter on horror like this, and if the film were opening in any month other than July, it could clean up. I don't see it in that crowded month, but I guess it is possible. It releases on July 10.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!