Absolute Catwoman Armageddon in The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #1 – DIKE RUAN – REGULAR | MARVEL | JUNE 2026 This book has blown up over the last couple of weeks! This book kicked off Red Hulk's plan for a "New America" and set in motion the events that unite the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men for Armageddon. While this exciting new chapter in Marvel gets underway, another factor also drove up sales for this book. The book, and variants, were paired with a Magic: The Gathering trading card exclusive: Warstorm Surge. The exclusive card featuring work by Ryan Stegman has been a big seller on the aftermarket. It is a very successful cross-promotion between Marvel and Magic: The Gathering! We tracked it at a high sale of $24 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $10.

ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN #1 – DAN QUINTANA – HEAVY MENTAL – MASKED VIRGIN FOIL (LIMITED 500) | DC | JUNE 2026 Absolute Catwoman got her own solo series, and fans were all for it! The redesign of the character was very well received, and the book has already gone to a second printing. In addition to the second printing, the first issue received several store-exclusive covers. This one, available through Heavy Mental Collectibles, was the big seller. It features artwork by Dan Quintana, an extremely popular comic cover artist. His star power, limited availability, and Catwoman's popularity made this book a must-have for fans! We tracked it at a high sale of $200 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $159.

PUNISHER #3 – MARVEL TELEVISION | MARVEL | APRIL 2026 Frank Castle has been a mega-star in the MCU lately. His latest appearance was in his Disney+ Special Presentation, One Last Kill . The live-action one-shot was a mindblowing showcase of what Jon Bernthal was able to do as the Punisher. It was the gory, gritty violence that fans feared losing when Disney took over Marvel. It served to hype up Punisher's appearance in the latest MCU film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day . While it looked like Castle would only make a cameo appearance, the final trailer for the film hinted that he may be playing a larger role. What better way to keep up the hype than hunting down this fantastic character poster cover! We tracked it at a high sale of $22 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $15.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20 – ZOE LACCHEI – TRINITY COMICS – VIRGIN SPOT FOIL GITD (LIMITED 899) | DC | MAY 2026 This issue of ABSOLUTE BATMAN set things off for the series once more! The early issues of ABSOLUTE BATMAN topped sales for a year, then other books took over. Once issue #20 hit the stands, the resurgence of ABSOLUTE BATMAN books took over once more! This book introduced the Absolute version of Robin, known as The Robins. It was a huge hit and a pivotal moment for the series. Moreover, books like this exclusive limited-edition spot foil became hot commodities. Despite its release last month, this book is still a major book to hunt down for Absolute Batman collectors! We tracked it at a high sale of $80 for an NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $75.

BATMAN: SHADOW OF THE BAT #1 | DC | MAY 1992 Victor Zsasz is returning to the Dark Knight's spotlight. In a crazy rumor, a known leaker has shared that Matt Reeves' The Batman Part 2 will feature Zsasz as the main villain, with Harvey Dent as a secondary villain. While they did not reveal whether Dent will become Two-Face at the beginning or the end of the film, they did state that Zsasz is all but confirmed. The leaker even went so far as to name Sebastian Stan as the actor cast to play the serial killer. Fans even noticed that Victor Zsasz is featured on the cover of the new Batman comic series, BATMAN: BAD SEEDS, debuting in October. Zsasz hasn't been a featured villain in a Batman comic for quite a while, leading fans to speculate this was DC's attempt to remind us of the villain before debuting on the silver screen. While nothing is official, this leaker has been correct about many things in the past. Still, take every rumor with a grain of salt. Or, like many other fans, hunt down Zsasz's first appearance on the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $49 for a Graded 9.6 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $3.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2026: DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL #0 – YOSHI YOSHITANI – REGULAR | VAULT | MAY 2026 While Dungeon Crawler Carl was set to have a series developed at Peacock, nothing was officially greenlit until recently. Last week, Peacock gave the official approval to begin development on the live-action series! Not only that, it was given a straight-to-series order, meaning the whole first season will enter production without a test pilot episode. This means the studio wants to get this out ASAP and has tons of faith in the property. Everything is looking up for Carl! We tracked it at a high sale of $15 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $8.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #546 – STEVE MCNIVEN – REGULAR | MARVEL | FEBRUARY 2008 Last week, on New Comic Book Day, the tickets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day went live. This also went live alongside a brand new trailer for the film. The first trailer for Brand New Day is still the record holder for the most views in 24 hours, with 718.6M views. This completely dwarfs the previous record holder's count, Deadpool and Wolverine , who broke the record with 373 million views. To date, the first trailer is the first trailer in movie history to aggregate over 1 billion views. The hype for the next film is REAL! And that hype translates into lots of movement in the aftermarket for a key character who will be featured in the film! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $22.

DOOMQUEST #1 – BRYAN HITCH – 616 DAY B&W EDITION | MARVEL | JUNE 2026 The age of blind bags is here. To celebrate Marvel's 616 Day, Marvel chose to feature the next greatest villain to appear in the MCU, Doctor Doom. Each of the bags contained an exclusive B&W DOOMQUEST #1, a facsimile cover of a Doom story with the original or a new variant cover, and a Doctor Doom paper mask by Jack Kirby. The bags also contained hidden surprises like Ultra-Rare variants and artist sketch covers. This book is the main issue that the fandom has decided to track down. It is the upcoming storyline by Ryan North and Francesco Mobili, with the interior printed in all black and white. A must-have for Doom fans! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $15.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN ARK-M SPECIAL #1 – JOSHUA HIXSON – REGULAR | DC | JANUARY 2026 All eyes are back on ABSOLUTE BATMAN, and for good reason! The series hit issue 20, and it was a big key issue. The issue debuted The Robins, mech-suit pilots who are hunting down the Dark Knight. It was such a massive hit that fans of the series went back to secure more copies of the first appearance of the program's leader… Deathstroke! Slade Wilson first appeared in this issue, and he has been firing up ever since he took on a much bigger role as the antagonist for Batman in the latest story arc. We tracked it at a high sale of $65 for a Graded 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $14.