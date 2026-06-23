Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Knight Terrors Batman Deadman Debuts from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has revealed a new DC Multiverse Batman Deadman (Knight Terrors) 7-inch figure for collectors.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils DC Multiverse Batman Deadman from Knight Terrors, blending Batman with Deadman’s eerie powers.

The Knight Terrors Batman figure features the Deadman Batsuit, a fabric cape, extra hands, Batarangs, and display base.

Inspired by DC’s Knight Terrors, Batman Deadman emerges as Bruce Wayne and Deadman battle Insomnia’s nightmare chaos.

Batman collectors can pre-order the McFarlane Toys figure now for $26.99, with the DC Multiverse release due in June 2026.

In Knight Terrors, the supernatural hero known as Deadman temporarily inhabits Batman's body during a horrifying nightmare crisis affecting the entire DC Universe. With Bruce Wayne trapped within terrifying dream worlds, Deadman takes control to protect Gotham and help uncover the dark forces that are spreading fear across Earth. The fusion of Deadman's ghostly abilities with Batman's intelligence and combat skills creates a strange but powerful version of the Dark Knight, which McFarlane Toys is bringing to life.

Batman Deadman is ready to join your collection with a fun new figure that showcases the "Deadman Batsuit", which has a fabric cape. He will come with a pair of extra hands, a Batarang, a display base, and a collectible art card. It is nice to see McFarlane Toys continue to debut new figures for the DC Multiverse, and hopefully, more arrive before the line ends in late 2026. Pre-orders are already live for this new Knight Terrors Deadman for $26.99, and he is already arriving in stores now.

DC Multiverse Batman Deadman (Knight Terrors)

"The Batman Knight Terrors storyline involves Batman and Deadman trapped in a shared nightmare orchestrated by a new villain called Insomnia. Insomnia's goal is to exact revenge on the heroes of the DC Universe, and he does so by plunging them into their worst nightmares. Batman, initially possessed by Deadman, must confront his deepest fears in the nightmare world while Deadman tries to control his body."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

BATMAN™ as featured in the Knight Terrors Comics

Features a fabric cape, accessories include 2 extra hands, 2 batarangs, and figure display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

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