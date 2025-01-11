Posted in: Movies | Tagged: coralie fargeat, demi moore, film, MUBI, the substance

The Substance Filmmaker Says a Sequel Isn't Happening

The writer and director of the 2024 sci-fi horror hit The Substance shares why a sequel or prequel story isn't going to happen.

The Substance blends body horror with social commentary on beauty, starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.

The film grossed $78 million on a $17.5 million budget, earning five Golden Globe nominations and one win.

The Substance is available for streaming on Mubi and digital purchase on major platforms worldwide.

The allure of sequels and prequels often proves too tempting to resist, with many filmmakers expanding their narratives into multi-film franchises. However, Coralie Fargeat, the visionary writer-director behind the critically acclaimed body horror film The Substance, is taking a different approach. Rather than capitalizing on the film's success with follow-up installments, Fargeat is committed to maintaining the originality and uniqueness of her storytelling. During a recent interview with Variety, Fargeat confirmed that there are no plans for a sequel or prequel, telling the outlet, "No, the point of this movie is to present fresh things to the world. No sequels, no prequels… I'm going to be so happy to bring something fresh to the world in a bit."

The Substance Plot, Success Story, and Where to Stream

The Substance, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2024, has been a standout success since its release. The film follows Elisabeth Sparkle, a fading Hollywood star played by Demi Moore, who turns to a black-market drug called "The Substance" to regain her youth. The drug then creates a younger version of herself, portrayed by Margaret Qualley, leading to unexpected and horrifying consequences.

The film's unique blend of body horror and social commentary on aging and beauty has resonated with audiences and critics alike. Solidifying its success, the film has even managed to gross over $78 million on a $17.5 million production budget and received five Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, with Moore nabbing a win for Best Actress.

Because of its popularity, fans of The Substance may be disappointed by the lack of a sequel, but they can look forward to Fargeat's future projects, which promise to be as expressive and compelling as her breakout hit.

The Substance was distributed by Mubi in the United States and the United Kingdom, and by Metropolitan Filmexport in France. The film is now available for streaming on Mubi and for digital purchase or rental on major platforms.

