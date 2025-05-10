Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, lewis pullman, the new avengers, thunderbolts

Avengers: Doomsday – Avengers Don't Want To Let Bob Out Of Their Sight

Heading into Avengers: Doomsday, Lewis Pullman thinks the New Avengers aren't going to let Bob out of their sight (for rather obvious reasons).

Article Summary Lewis Pullman hints the New Avengers will keep a close watch on Bob in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Sentry's powers remain a risky asset as Bob struggles to control his dangerous alter ego, The Void.

Marvel brings back Anthony and Joe Russo to direct, aiming for a return to proven success.

Is Marvel playing it safe by relying on familiar faces and past X-Men>

By the time the credits rolled for Thunderbolts* The New Avengers, we had, well, a new team of Avengers. Or a second new team of Avengers, as we learned in the post-credits scenes, either. The team that was barely known as the Thunderbolts is now a version of the Avengers, so their presence in Avengers: Doomsday makes even more sense. In terms of strength, they might be in trouble depending on the type of people Sam manages to get on his team, but they do have a trump card that they can't use, Bob.

The Sentry is an extremely powerful character, but as Bob himself said at the end of the film, he can't really use his powers without The Void also coming out, so he isn't using them at all. That makes for a good post-credits scene, but what about Avengers: Doomsday? Doom is going to be a massive threat so is Bob going to have to suit up and take the risk of the Void coming out? Star Lewis Pullman, set to reprise his role as Bob in Avengers: Doomsday, didn't give much away to Men's Health, but he believe the Thunderbolts* The New Avengers want to keep a close eye on him for rather obvious reasons.

"It's a great question. I'm really excited to find out," Pullman replied. "The Thunderbolts don't want to let him out of their sight, because they realize that if he's caught in the wrong hands, or if he's not being supported enough by the right people, he might be dangerous. But they also want to keep him close in case they can figure out a way to use him. He's a very good asset. It's a hard situation they're in. With all the other characters that are going to be in Avengers: Doomsday, there will be so many opportunities to figure out how each might come into play—and how Bob might come into play with any of them."

From his interactions with Valentina, we saw that Bob can be manipulated if he's not doing well. Since he appears to be bipolar, nothing sets off mania like high-stress situations. You know, like Doctor Doom, so the Thunderbolts* The New Avengers are going to have their hands full in Avengers: Doomsday, that's for sure.

Is Avengers: Doomsday Taking Steps Back Instead Of Forward?

Over the summer, word came that Marvel and Disney were courting Anthony and Joe Russo to return and direct the next two Avengers films. It made sense in a way; they were coming off a year that didn't exactly go to plan, and no doubt they wanted to go with what they thought would be the safest option. It turned out that the reports were spot on, and they were announced as the directors at San Diego Comic-Con. That was also where we learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be coming back as Doctor Doom, and it became very clear that Marvel was playing it safe by returning to what worked the first time. In December 2024, it was announced that Chris Evans would reportedly have some sort of role in the film as well, but it was unclear what kind of role he would have. A few days later, it was also reported that Hayley Atwell was in talks to return.

At the end of March, over the course of five and a half hours, Marvel announced a large portion of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, which includes, along with already confirmed Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal. The inclusion of previous X-Men characters is more proof that Marvel is taking steps back instead of forward. The stream was also an announcement that the film had entered production. Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on May 1, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on May 7, 2027.

