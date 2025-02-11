Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: Art Bell, Coast To Coast AM, paul giamatti

Art Bell Biopic On the Way From Radio Silence, Starring Paul Giamatti

Paul Giamatti is set to play radio host Art Bell in a new biopic being directed by Radio Silence. The film is the subject of a bidding war.

Article Summary Paul Giamatti stars as Art Bell in an upcoming biopic, directed by Radio Silence.

Art Bell, known for his show Coast to Coast, captivated fans of the paranormal.

Director duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett revive Bell's story for the big screen.

A personal connection to Bell's show and its unique appeal remembered fondly.

Art Bell was a radio host and author whose popular program Coast To Coast was hosted by the author from its inception in 1988 until 2003, and then off and on for years after as a guest host. He was required listening to for anyone interested in the unexplained and paranormal, though most of his shows had unscreened callers speaking about their interactions and encounters with aliens. He authored several books, including The Coming Global Superstorm with Whitley Strieber, which became the basis for the feature film The Day After Tomorrow. Now, the popular DJ will be the subject of a biopic, with actor Paul Giamatti playing Bell. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from Radio Silence will direct after successfully breathing life into the Scream franchise. Sam Chalsen and Nelson Greaves will handle the script. Deadline had the news.

Art Bell Had The Wildest Show You Have Ever Heard

When I was younger, I spent a lot of time at my grandparents' house, since my parents worked full-time jobs. My grandfather would let me stay up sometimes, but only if we listened to Art Bell while we played card games. We would laugh at the people who were making things up, and every once in a while, as young as I was, the callers and guests would make us think, but we mostly listened for Art Bell. He loved Art; he read his books over and over again. He didn't buy into anything he said on the show or the books that I remember, but he passed away when I was still young, so maybe he did. I do know that he would be so excited for this movie, though.

Hard to imagine another actor who could play Art Bell better than Paul Giamatti. As soon as I saw the news, it made perfect sense. I also think that Radio Silence is an interesting choice to make the film, though I think they will ultimately be a good fit. Hopefully, this goes in front of the cameras sooner rather than later.

