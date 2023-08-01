Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, film, haunted mansion, Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish Talks Improv Moment in Disney's Haunted Mansion

One of the stars of Disney's new movie Haunted Mansion is revealing how an accidental improv moment led to something better.

When you're working with comedy, there's always a little room to add some quirky instances with improv humor or go off-script entirely in order to really tap into an actor's skill set. That is when you're lucky enough to be working with a solid team that's both equipped and unafraid to switch things up when needed.

Now, while recently promoting the new film Haunted Mansion, one of the film's leading stars is opening up about how she managed to add an original spin to a scene that was ultimately encouraged by the director.

An Improvised Haunted Mansion Moment from Tiffany Haddish

When speaking to Collider, actor Tiffany Haddish was asked about a moment where she might have reinterpreted a moment in the script, and she went on to explain, "So there's a part where Harriet comes back to the house, and the script said something completely different than what ended up in the movie." She continues, "So I'm talking to [Owen Wilson's] character, and I'm going off on him, and in the script, it says that I'm just like, 'I can't believe you would do this! Why would you do this to somebody?' And I decided to say, 'Your mama would be ashamed of you! I can't believe …' I go off talking about his mama and stuff, and when it ended, I was like, 'Oh, I'm sorry, guys! I just felt like …' He was like, 'No, no! Go ahead, try it again.'

Haddish goes on to conclude her Haunted Mansion improv story by telling the publication, "Then I did the lines again, and then they gave me one more chance, and then I talked about his mama again, and his grandmama and his ancestors and everybody, and that's in the movie."

Haunted Mansion is directed by Justin Simien, with a cast that includes LaKeith Stanfield, Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto.

Disney's newest spooky film, Haunted Mansion is officially in theaters now!

