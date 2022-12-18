Tom Cruise Thanks Us For Top Gun Support W/ Mission: Impossible Stunt

Tom Cruise is finishing his 2022 victory lap, posting a video message from the set of Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Parts 1 and 2. Well, kind of. he filmed a thank you message to fans while jumping out of a plane for a stunt. "Hey everyone," Cruise said about to jump. "Here we are over stunning South Africa, where we're filming 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning' parts one and two. And I didn't want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theaters and thank you for supporting 'Top Gun: Maverick.'" Director Christopher McQuarrie then interrupted to remind him to let him get his shot. He then jumped, and continued speaking.

Tom Cruise Had The Best 2022

"Where was I? Oh yeah. Thank you for supporting 'Top Gun: Maverick' and thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime. I'm running out of altitude, so I have to get back to work. We have to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday, we'll see you at the movies."

Top Gun: Maverick opened in May, after many, many delayed releases both because the production took forever and Covid delays. Tom Cruise refused to allow the film to be released to streaming, insisting on a theatrical release. He was right and rewarded with a worldwide gross of $1.4 billion, becoming the most successful film at the box office in 2022, and further proving that he is one of the last true movie stars working in Hollywood today. The film is now available on 4k Blu-ray and digital streaming services.

Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Parts 1 & 2 have had their own production slowdowns and problems because of Covid and other factors, but the first film is set to be released on July 14th, 2023.