Tom Hanks Film Greyhound Will Skip Theaters For Apple TV Plus

Tom Hanks film Greyhound will skip theaters. The film's rights have been purchased by Apple, and they will debut the movie on Apple TV Plus on a future date. The film was initially due to hit theaters earlier this year, then got pushed to June, and then taken off the release schedule entirely when the theaters started shuttering with no end in sight. The film sees Tom Hanks return to the World War 2 setting as the captain of a submarine as part of a group of allied ships on the run from the Nazis. The news was reported on by Variety.

Tom Hanks Is Worth Betting On If You Are Apple

The film is based on the novel The Good Shepard by C.S. Forester. In the trailer, which is below, Tom Hanks is "in prayer and about to set sail. He then reveals to his crew that this is his first crossing of the Atlantic. The crew also finds out they are entering territory where plane cover cannot reach them for five full days. The ship, which is operating under the code name "Greyhound," manages to destroy a Nazi sub, setting off a celebration and instilling the crew the confidence in the captain."

There are worse people Apple could bet on than Tom Hanks. He is a proven box office draw, and putting him in a WW2 film is basically guaranteeing you eyeballs. Apple TV Plus is in desperate need of those right now, as they are falling behind Netflix and Hulu fast, with HBO Max and Peacock coming in the very near future. They are losing ground, and snagging a big-budget Hanks film will boost their profile for sure.