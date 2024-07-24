Posted in: Movies, Trailer, Universal | Tagged: blumhouse, james mcavoy, Speak No Evil

Speak No Evil Has A New Trailer, Out In Theaters September 13th

A new poster and trailer for Blumhouse fall horror film Speak No Evil has been released. The film will hit theaters on September 13th.

Speak No Evil is the latest stab at a horror hit by Blumhouse this year and may be their best bet in 2024. It stars Mackenzie Davis, Scoot McNairy, Alix West Lefler, James McAvoy, Aisling Franciosi, and Daniel Hough. It is written and directed by James Watkins and is based on the acclaimed Danish horror film Gæsterne. The Gæsterne screenplay was by Christian Tafdrup and Mads Tafdrup. Released in 2022, Gæsterne earned 11 Danish Film Awards nominations, so the pedigree is there. This new trailer certainly ups the creep factor from the first one, if that is even possible.

Speak No Evil Synopsis

When an American family is invited to spend the weekend at the idyllic country estate of a charming British family they befriended on vacation, what begins as a dream holiday soon warps into a snarled psychological nightmare. From Blumhouse, the producer of The Black Phone, Get Ou,t and The Invisible Man, comes an intense suspense thriller for our modern age, starring BAFTA award-winner James McAvoy (Split, Glass) in a riveting performance as the charismatic, alpha-male estate owner whose untrammeled hospitality masks an unspeakable darkness. Speak No Evil stars Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate, Halt and Catch Fire) and SAG award-winner Scoot McNairy (Argo, A Quiet Place Part II) as American couple Louise and Ben Dalton, who, along with their 11-year-old daughter Agnes (Alix West Lefler; The Good Nurse, Riverdale), accept the weekend-holiday invitation of Paddy (McAvoy), his wife Ciara (Aisling Franciosi; Game of Thrones, The Fall) and their furtive, mute son Ant (newcomer Daniel Hough).

Below is the new poster for the film as well.

The original is a beloved modern horror film, so as long as they stick to the story and deliver something in the same tone, Speak No Evil should be a horror hit this fall. Blumhouse needs it; it has not been a kind year for them at the box office. With this cast, however, this is almost a can't miss.

Speak No Evil will be released in theaters on September 13th.

