Violent Night 2: Daniela Melchior And Kristen Bell Join The Cast

Daniela Melchior and Kristen Bell have reportedly signed on to the cast of Violent Night 2, joining the returning star from the first film, David Harbour.

Production is underway with Tommy Wirkola returning as director and 87North producing for Universal.

The sequel follows the breakout success of the original, which grossed over $75 million worldwide.

Violent Night 2 is set for release on December 4, 2026, launching into a crowded winter box office.

We heard at the beginning of the month from David Harbour that he would be heading to the set of Violent Night 2 "in four weeks." Well, this is about the four-week mark, and we got some cast announcements. There hasn't been much revealed about this movie so far, but there have been some story details floating around out there, including the possibility of seeing Santa's better half. Deadline reports that Daniela Melchior and Kristen Bell have joined the cast in unknown roles. The more casting that happens and when production starts, maybe we'll get some sort of confirmed story detail that will give us a hint as to what direction this sequel is heading in, though it's clearly going to be a violent one.

Violent Night 2 will be produced by 87North founders Kelly McCormick and David Leitch through their first-look deal with Universal. Universal's EVP Production Development Matt Reilly and Director of Development Tony Ducret will oversee the project. Tommy Wirkola will direct from a screenplay by Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

Nobody and Violent Night: Universal's Bloody 1-2 Pandemic Punch

Nobody and Violent Night were rare pandemic movies that did well at the box office and were well-received by critics and audiences. Universal seemed to understand there was some serious potential there if they decided to tap into it, and it, along with Violent Night, became the two R-rated series that the studio was looking to pursue new entries. We didn't hear much about the film for a while, until news came out of South by Southwest in March 2024 detailing the studio's commitment to both franchises. Violent Night came out a little later than Nobody, but the box office was still very much in recovery mode when the film was released in late 2022. It grossed just over $75 million on a budget of $20 million and received generally positive reviews from the public and critics.

Violent Night 2 was officially confirmed to be in some form of development in January 2023, and at the end of 2024, it was confirmed that the script was almost finished. In June 2025, Universal officially dated the film for December 4, 2026, and it's entering an extremely busy month of releases. At the moment, it doesn't appear to be sharing a release date with any other major projects, but that movie is packed with Jumanji 3 opening on December 11th, Avengers: Doomsday, Ice Age 6, and [probably] Dune: Messiah all opening on December 18th

