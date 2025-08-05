Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Violent Night, Violent Night 2

Violent Night 2: David Harbour Confirms When Production Will Start

David Harbour recently confirmed that he will start filming Violent Night 2 in four weeks. The sequel to the 2022 film will be released on December 4, 2026.

The sequel to the 2022 hit was greenlit quickly but has been slow to progress until this major update.

Plot details and casting for Violent Night 2 remain secret, but production is officially ramping up soon.

The release lands in a competitive December, following a strong box office and critical reception for the original.

It seems that everything has fallen into line for Violent Night 2. The sequel, which was greenlit not long after the 2022 release of the first film, feels like it's been hanging out in limbo for a while, but that might be the pandemic years talking. Either way, we finally have a release date of December 2026, so things need to get going. However, star David Harbour is part of the massive cast of Avengers: Doomsday, so one must assume that getting things together would be challenging.

However, it sounds like they are weeks away from filming. Harbour was doing a panel at FanX's Tampa Bay Comic-Con (via Collider) and told the crowd, "I'm doing the sequel to Violent Night in four weeks." According to the article, that announcement came with cheers from the crowd, so we know people are interested in this one. We don't have a lot of information about the plot of Violent Night 2, nor any casting announcements. However, if production is set to kick off in just four weeks, perhaps news will drop soon.

Nobody and Violent Night: Universal's Bloody 1-2 Pandemic Punch

Nobody and Violent Night were rare pandemic movies that did well at the box office and were well-received by critics and audiences. Universal seemed to understand there was some serious potential there if they decided to tap into it, and it, along with Violent Night, became the two R-rated series that the studio was looking to pursue new entries. We didn't hear much about the film for a while, with the latest news coming out of South by Southwest in March 2024 detailing the studio's commitment to both franchises. Violent Night came out a little later than Nobody, but the box office was still very much in recovery mode when the film was released in late 2022. It grossed just over $75 million on a budget of $20 million and received generally positive reviews from the public and critics.

Violent Night 2 was officially confirmed to be in some form of development in January 2023, and at the end of 2024, it was confirmed that the script was almost finished. In June 2025, Universal officially dated the film for December 4, 2026, and it's entering an extremely busy month of releases. At the moment, it doesn't appear to be sharing a release date with any other major projects, but that movie is packed with Jumanji 3 opening on December 11th, Avengers: Doomsday, Ice Age 6, and [probably] Dune: Messiah all opening on December 18th

