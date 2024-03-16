Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: nobody, nobody 2, The Fall Guy, Violent Night, Violent Night 2

Violent Night 2 And Nobody 2 Get Promising Updates From Producer

The producer for Violent Night 2 and Nobody 2 has provided positive updates for both films and that development is going "super well."

Article Summary Producer Kelly McCormick hints at progress on Violent Night 2 and Nobody 2, planning potential filmings.

Universal shows serious investment in expanding the Violent Night and Nobody movie franchises.

David Harbour and Bob Odenkirk are eager to return for their roles in the action-packed sequels.

Both original movies surpassed expectations at the box office, with solid earnings and reviews.

If the early reactions are anything to go by, and they aren't always are because Festival Brain very much is a thing, Universal is getting ready to kick off another big action movie that could also help kick off the summer blockbuster season in a big way. The Fall Guy looks like one of the big films, but in the last couple of years, Universal has made some R-rated down-and-dirty action movies that were much better than they had any right to be. Nobody in 2021 and Violent Night in 2022 were those two films. However, we haven't heard much about those films in a while. Nobody star Bob Odenkirk had some health scares in 2021 and 2022, and Violent Night star David Harbour has been at the filming behest of Marvel with Thunderbolts and Netflix with Stranger Things. However, that doesn't mean these films aren't being worked on. Producer Kelly McCormick revealed to Collider that both films' development is going really well; everyone is excited but mentioned busy schedules being the biggest hurdle.

"We are planning on returns to those universes. Hopefully, honestly, even potentially end of this year for Nobody 2 and beginning of next year for Violent Night 2, if we can find time in everybody's busy schedules. But the development's going super well, and everybody's really, really excited about moving those worlds forward."

Director David Leitch reportedly added that Universal is "really invested" in both of these franchises, while McCormick said that the scripts are "… being written. We're well into a couple of drafts, and things are going super well, but there's still a little work to do." It also sounds like both of the above stars are keen to jump back into these respective universes. Nobody was released in March 2021 and made over $55 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of $16 million. The reviews for the film were generally pretty good, and it was one of the rare pandemic movies where you could definitively say it was a success without even needing to add the pandemic as a caveat. Violent Night was released in December 2022 and made just over $75 million on a budget of $20 million. The reviews for this one were also pretty damn good across the board, and it was another post-COVID release where it was a success without needing to add any pandemic-related caveats.

