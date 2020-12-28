WB Executives: Zack Snyder's Justice League is a Storytelling Dead-End

It's still kind of amazing how much of a mess the DC Universe of movies is. The whole thing was trying to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe at two times the speed, and even the guy in charge of the universe at the time didn't think it was ever going to work. It seems that DC and Warner Bros. have decided to go about this in a very different way, which is mostly just letting people do whatever they want, and if it breaks the continuity, then it just takes place on an alternate Earth.

This is how the pre-crisis DC universe in the comics was, and while it did get a little confusing back in the day, the CW shows have shown that people can wrap their heads around the multiverse. There are a lot of stories coming out, but ever since HBO Max said they would release Zack Snyder's Justice League, people have wondered if the original story points that Justice League was establishing would be part of the DC Universe of movies in any way. It turns out that while DC and Warner Bros. might support Snyder and his cut enough to throw upwards of $30 million to make it happen, they don't think it has a future. In a New York Times article about Walter Hamada the president of DC Films it turns out that most studios executives don't think there is a future for Snyder's version of the DC universe post-HBO Max release.

At least for now, Mr. Snyder is not part of the new DC Films blueprint, with studio executives describing his HBO Max project as a storytelling cul-de-sac — a street that leads nowhere.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is currently let for an unconfirmed March 2021 release and is going to be a four-part, four-hour miniseries that will release on HBO Max. It's still unclear just how much of the Justice League sequel that was supposed to come out is going to be in this miniseries or if this is just a massively inflated version of the first movie. It sounds like Snyder isn't going to be part of the future of the DC universe, so he could be combining both of those movies and tying off his corner of the DC universe with a nice little bow. We'll have to see what happens when it streams to HBO Max in early 2021.