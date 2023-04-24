Why Evil Dead Rise Featured a Different Book of the Dead The director of Evil Dead Rise recently offered more insight into the new book of the Dead and how it could lead to a larger story.

Evil Dead Rise has already managed to surpass all expectations with its box office debut, raking in just over $40 million worldwide and proving that a theatrical release was definitely the way to go for Warner Bros. So now that the horror film is stepping up to be the next big horror event, we can't help but wonder where things might be going next.

When recently explaining the choice to focus on a different version of the franchise's already established book of the dead, director Lee Cronin offered a little clarity about the future of Evil Dead and how adding a new book was essential to keep things alive. Light spoilers included!

Keeping the Evil Dead Franchise Somewhat Connected

The Evil Dead Rise director explains, "I think what I wanted to do was kind of slightly define the lore in that moment. And it was something I'd said to Sam Raimi early on in the process. I'd said, 'Look, there are three books established in Army of Darkness, and you've had one book in that world, and Fede has had one book, and I want to take the other book and kind of own it.' But that way, it opens up multiple avenues for where Evil Dead can kind of go. It also gave me the creative freedom to justifiably bring that book into a new place 'cause nobody, since Ash was back in ye olde times in Army of Darkness, nobody knows where that third book has been. And I've uncovered where, or at least I've showcased where it's ended up in the here and now."

So, all things considered, is anyone else hoping to see a major three-book crossover event in the near future?

Evil Dead Rise is in theaters now, directed by Cronin and starring Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, and Nell Fisher.