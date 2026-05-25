Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Halo Top, Wells Enterprises

Halo Top Ice Cream Releases $5 Phone-Silencing Spoon

Halo Top Ice Cream has a brand new ice cream spoon that allows you to silence your phone the moment you're ready to eat a scoop

Article Summary Halo Top launches a $5 Phone-Silencing Spoon that helps switch your smartphone to Do Not Disturb before dessert.

The Halo Top Silent (à la) Mode Spoon uses NFC tech, letting most iPhone and Android users tap to mute alerts.

With a simple one-time setup, the Halo Top spoon creates a quick phones-down, spoons-up ice cream break.

The limited-edition Halo Top spoon is fully functional, hand-washable, and available now through the brand’s website.

Halo Top Ice Cream has a brand new fun item for those looking for an ice cream break, as they have a new Phone-Silencing Spoon. Basically, they have created a spoon that allows you to turn your phone into DND mode so no one can bother you whenever you get the craving for a scoop of ice cream. That's literally all it does, well, aside from being a functional spoon. You can read mroe of the details about it from the team below as the spoon is on sale through their website for just $5.

Get a Halo Top Ice Cream Break With Their New Phone-Silencing Spoon

Halo Top invites you to unplug and indulge with the limited-edition Silent (à la) Mode Spoon, designed to turn your phone to "Do Not Disturb" so you can enjoy sweet summer freedom notification-free. Blending technology with indulgence, this tricked-out utensil connects to your smartphone with a simple tap, creating a seamless "phones down, spoons up" experience. Designed for easy setup, the spoon uses a discreet NFC connection that is compatible with most smartphones, including iPhone and Android devices. Once connected, you can quietly savor every spoonful of your favorite Halo Top flavor.

An NFC (Near Field Communication) chip, compatible with iPhone and Android smartphones, is embedded in a custom-printed resin attachment affixed to the top of the spoon handle and adorned with a signature Halo Top ice cream scoop emblem. With a one-time setup, users can tap their smartphone to the spoon's chip attachment and activate DND mode in a few quick guided steps within the device settings. Use the same spoon to instantly toggle on DND mode and dig into your ice cream pint. The spoon—chip attachment and all—can be hand washed (it's not dishwasher safe) between each moment of indulgence.

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