Posted in: Bandai Namco, Music, Pac-Man, Pop Culture | Tagged: Fender, Telecaster

Fender Announces New Pac-Man Telecaster Guitar

Fender has revealed the Limited Edition Pac-Man Player II Telecaster — a Bandai Namco collaboration celebrating the Telecaster's 75th and Pac-Man's 45th, now on sale for $1,100.

Fender has teamed up with Bandai Namco to release a new edition of an electric guitar, as they celebrate 75 years of the Telecaster and Pac-Man's 45th Anniversary in one awesome item. The team revealed the new Limited Edition Pac-Man Player II Telecaster, paying homage to both legacies in one item, as it mixes everything musicians love about this specific line of guitars with a design featuring the classic arcade title. We have more details from Fender below about the guitar and the work that went into it, as it is now on sale via their website for $1,100, just in case any of you feel like making this thing a part of your everyday life.

Fender Unleashes The Pac-Man Player II Telecaster

The limited edition guitar arrives emblazoned with the iconic Pac-Man maze as the titular character chomps to victory while surrounded by rival Ghosts Blinky, Inky, Pinky, and Clyde in hot pursuit. Coupled with the Fender x Pac-Man logo on the reverse, its bold illustrations are a nostalgic throwback to the classic arcade game's roots, while its beginner-friendly specs – including a comfortable Modern "C"-profile neck, 22 medium jumbo frets, and a timeless 9.5"-radius rosewood fingerboard with rolled edges – offer an instrument that delivers premium playability for all skill levels.

The arcade-ready guitar is accompanied by a striking clothing release exclusive to Japan, arriving in July 2026 under the brand's coveted F Is For Fender apparel line. Available at both Fender's Flagship Tokyo store and the F Is For Fender website, the eye-catching F Is For Fender × Pac-Man collection includes three retro-inspired premium cotton T-Shirts in a range of colorways, from The Player Tee giving the beloved character his own guitar, The Picks Tee reimagining Pac-Dots as guitar plectrums, to The Ghost Tee spotlighting the classic character's iconic nemeses. The collection also offers two nostalgia-infused baseball caps, each featuring the Fender F beside either a pixel-perfect Inky on a stone grey cap, or Blinky on a black cap.

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