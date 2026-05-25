Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frontier Legends, Neojac Entertainment

Frontier Legends Arrives in Early Access on May 29

After being teased for several months, Frontier Legends has been given an Early Access launch date for Steam, as it arrives on May 29

Article Summary Frontier Legends launches in Steam Early Access on May 29, 2026, bringing its Wild West fantasy survival adventure to players.

Build a frontier town from a small camp, recruit settlers, assign jobs, and keep your community alive on the edge.

Choose your path as a hunter, trader, builder, bandit, or lawman while crafting, exploring, and surviving dynamic weather.

Frontier Legends also features horse taming, quests, puzzles, legendary treasures, and co-op or PvP frontier action.

Indie game developer and publisher Neojac Entertainment revealed the official Early Access release date for their latest game, Frontier Legends. The Wild West fantasy title has been teased for a few months now, slowly showing off pieces of the game as you attempt to stake your claim in the new frontier with a number of variations on the world. But now we know Steam players will get first crack at the game on May 29, 2026. With the news came a new trailer, which we have for you here.

Frontier Legends

Frontier Legends is a grand Wild West adventure where players start out as a greenhorn, fresh off the train, who aims to help colonize the rugged West. As a newly arrived settler, you forge your path as a hunter, bandit, trader, builder, lawman, or however you want to play. Fast-paced survival action is coupled with crafting and base-building, allowing players fixin' to make a home, whether it's a hidden bandit camp or a robust western town. Changing environments and weather, unscripted encounters, NPCs, and other players all combine to ensure no two playthroughs are alike.

Build Your Own Frontier Town: Start with a small camp and grow it into a thriving frontier settlement shaped by your leadership. Recruit NPC settlers and assign daily work farming, crafting, gathering, and defense to keep your town running. Lead well, and your community thrives; neglect it, and the frontier will catch up.

Start with a small camp and grow it into a thriving frontier settlement shaped by your leadership. Recruit NPC settlers and assign daily work farming, crafting, gathering, and defense to keep your town running. Lead well, and your community thrives; neglect it, and the frontier will catch up. Survival on the Edge of Civilization: The frontier is unforgiving. Manage core needs and resources as you brave a harsh wilderness where the elements, wildlife, and outlaws can turn a day trip into a fight for survival. Dynamic weather, day-night cycles, and changing conditions require you to adapt every time you ride out.

The frontier is unforgiving. Manage core needs and resources as you brave a harsh wilderness where the elements, wildlife, and outlaws can turn a day trip into a fight for survival. Dynamic weather, day-night cycles, and changing conditions require you to adapt every time you ride out. Forge Your Own Path: Live your Wild West fantasy your way. Become a hunter, trader, builder, bandit, lawman, or something in between. Your choices shape your reputation in the frontier.

Live your Wild West fantasy your way. Become a hunter, trader, builder, bandit, lawman, or something in between. Your choices shape your reputation in the frontier. Tame and Ride Wild Horses: Discover wild horses roaming the land, then tame and train them into trusted companions. Each horse has unique attributes and abilities, making them valuable allies and key to traveling, surviving, and thriving in the frontier. When in danger, a good mount can be the difference between making it home or meeting the business end of a barrel.

Discover wild horses roaming the land, then tame and train them into trusted companions. Each horse has unique attributes and abilities, making them valuable allies and key to traveling, surviving, and thriving in the frontier. When in danger, a good mount can be the difference between making it home or meeting the business end of a barrel. Explore and Uncover Mysteries: Push beyond your settlement to explore the unknown and uncover the hidden secrets of the frontier. Take on quests, solve puzzles, and hunt legendary treasures as you explore ancient ruins and forgotten camps. Every discovery can change your fate and get you closer to becoming a legend yourself.

Push beyond your settlement to explore the unknown and uncover the hidden secrets of the frontier. Take on quests, solve puzzles, and hunt legendary treasures as you explore ancient ruins and forgotten camps. Every discovery can change your fate and get you closer to becoming a legend yourself. Work Together OR Turn on Each Other: Team up with others to trade, build, and survive, or take the darker route: raid, betray, and fight your way to a bigger slice of the frontier. Embark on your adventure with other players via cooperative multiplayer, participate in community events, and compete in seasonal challenges to earn unique rewards and recognition.

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