Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Waterloo Sparkling Water

Waterloo Sparkling Water Debuts Three New Summer Flavors

Waterloo Sparkling Water has added three new limited-time flavors for summer with Apple Pie à la Mode, Coconut Lime Cooler, and Root Beer Float

Article Summary Waterloo Sparkling Water launches three limited-time summer flavors: Apple Pie à la Mode, Coconut Lime Cooler, and Root Beer Float.

The seasonal Waterloo Sparkling Water lineup taps nostalgic Americana tastes with zero-calorie refreshment for summer gatherings.

Apple Pie à la Mode blends tart green apple, warm spice, and vanilla, while Coconut Lime Cooler delivers creamy tropical citrus.

Root Beer Float rounds out the Waterloo Sparkling Water summer release with herbal root beer spice and smooth vanilla notes.

Waterloo Sparkling Water decided to celebrate the summer by adding three new flavors to their lineup, all of them harkening to either summertime vibes or Americana. The three limited-time flavors added to the mix are Appl e Pie à la Mode, Coconut Lime Cooler, and Root Beer Float, which you can see are all here to channel certain feelings and be drunk at a number of events over the next few months. We have more details about all of the flavors below as they are currently on store shelves for a limited time.

Mark The Occasion Ths Summer With The New Waterloo Sparkling Water Flavors

Celebrating the summer season and America's 250th birthday, the new sparkling waters tap into the nostalgic flavors consumers know and love. Crafted by Waterloo and inspired by Guy Fieri's Flavortown, the lineup showcases the brand's signature full‑flavor artistry, bringing iconic summertime tastes to life in a refreshing, zero‑calorie sip. Whether reminiscing about classic summer days, hosting friends and family, or firing up the backyard grill, each flavor is designed to fit effortlessly into any summer moment. The lineup includes:

Apple Pie à la Mode : A state‑fair favorite reimagined with notes of tart green apple, subtle spice, and velvety vanilla for a craveable, first‑place‑worthy treat.

: A state‑fair favorite reimagined with notes of tart green apple, subtle spice, and velvety vanilla for a craveable, first‑place‑worthy treat. Coconut Lime Cooler: Poolside‑inspired and ultra‑refreshing, this flavor blends creamy coconut with a bright pop of key lime for peak summer vibes. Creamy Coconut notes meet the lively pop of Key Lime in this poolside-ready cooler that's smooth, snappy and wildly refreshing any time.

Poolside‑inspired and ultra‑refreshing, this flavor blends creamy coconut with a bright pop of key lime for peak summer vibes. Creamy Coconut notes meet the lively pop of Key Lime in this poolside-ready cooler that's smooth, snappy and wildly refreshing any time. Root Beer Float: A nostalgic nod to warm summer nights, featuring hints of herbal root beer spices swirled with lush vanilla. A creamy swirl of retro fizz. Hints of herbal, earthy spices mingle with lush vanilla notes to recreate this classic dessert drink that starts out rich and finishes smooth.

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