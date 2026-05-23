Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: guinness, World Cup

Guinness Reveals Two New Promo Items Ahead of World Cup

Guinness has revealed a few new items ahead of the World Cup, including specially designed cans and a new special soccee jersey

Article Summary Guinness is rolling out two World Cup-inspired promo items: a limited-edition Soccer Pack and a special jersey collab.

The new Guinness x Art of Football jersey launches June 8 in North America, blending soccer culture with the art of the pour.

Guinness is also debuting a limited-edition Soccer Pack with bold can designs by illustrator Sophia Yeshi.

As the Official Beer of the Premier League, Guinness is celebrating summer soccer fandom in pubs, homes, and beyond.

Guinness is prepping for the World Cup in their own way, as they have a couple of items coming out ahead of the tournament. The first is the limited-edition Soccer Pack, which you can see here, with four specially designed cans in a single pack with special art on the sides. The second is a new collaboration with Art Of, as they have created a special soccee jersey for you to wear, just in case you're rooting for no one in particular but love getting drunk while watching soccer. We have more details below, as these will launch in June.

Celebrate The World Cup With Special Guinness Items

Rooted in generations of game day gatherings, Guinness has long been part of the way fans watch soccer around the world. From local pubs to living rooms, game day is about more than the final score. It's about the people beside you, the bartender who knows when the next round is coming, the friends you arrived with, and the strangers who feel like teammates by the final whistle.

As soccer takes center stage across the U.S. this summer, Guinness, the Official Beer of the Premier League, is paying homage to an ad from the brand's history to celebrate a new generation of fans gathering over the game. First introduced during the summer of 1990 as "The world's cup… well in hand," the original ad marked Ireland's first appearance on the world stage and arrived on the cusp of soccer's next chapter. Two years later, the Premier League was born, taking the beautiful game deeper into pubs, homes, and around the globe.

Today, more than three decades later, Guinness is still celebrating the moments that bring fans together — the pints, the pubs, the jerseys and the rituals that make watching the game feel bigger when shared. Because no matter who you support, how long you have followed the sport, or where you are watching from, there's always room for you with Guinness.

Guinness x Aar Of Collaboration : The Art of Football meets the art of the pour in the form of a limited-edition jersey (only available in North America) built for this moment, when soccer culture will be shared around the world. Available for purchase at Art-Of.com starting June 8 for $81.

: The Art of Football meets the art of the pour in the form of a limited-edition jersey (only available in North America) built for this moment, when soccer culture will be shared around the world. Available for purchase at Art-Of.com starting June 8 for $81. OOH & Social Series: Together, Guinness and Art of Football are spotlighting the stewards of game day: the bartenders and pub staff who make game days lovely, serving pints and creating a sense of connection that keeps fans coming back. Captured in their own spaces, donning the Art of Football jerseys and sharing their game day rituals, these individuals will be featured in content rolling out across out-of-home in Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, and on social.

Together, Guinness and Art of Football are spotlighting the stewards of game day: the bartenders and pub staff who make game days lovely, serving pints and creating a sense of connection that keeps fans coming back. Captured in their own spaces, donning the Art of Football jerseys and sharing their game day rituals, these individuals will be featured in content rolling out across out-of-home in Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, and on social. Limited-Edition Soccer Pack: Game days just got lovelier! Guinness Draught Stout is sporting a bold, new pack made for soccer's biggest summer with a design created by Sophia Yeshi, a Brooklyn-based illustrator and designer specializing in creating impactful visual stories that champion diversity. Featuring the iconic Guinness black and cream contrasted with bold touches of green and blue, the cans are now available in 4-packs and 8-packs nationwide for a limited time.

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