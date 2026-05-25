Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Lenovo Legion Go 2, WaterField Design

WaterField Designs Launches Legion Go 2 Magnetic Gaming Case

Those of you who own the Lenovo Legion Go 2 have a new option for cases with the WaterField Designs' Magnetic Gaming Case

Article Summary WaterField Designs launches a Magnetic Gaming Case for Lenovo Legion Go 2, with pricing starting at $89.

The magnetic closure offers quiet, quick access and lets Legion Go 2 owners charge the handheld while stored.

Closed-cell foam, plush lining, and a custom fit protect the Legion Go 2 with controllers attached.

WaterField Designs offers full-grain leather, ballistic nylon, and waxed canvas options, handcrafted in San Francisco.

WaterField Designs has launched a brand-new Magnetic Gaming Case specifically designed for the Lenovo Legion Go 2 handheld gaming PC. The design of the case has been made to give the case protection and easy charging options, while also serving as a way to make it far more portable with its accessories as needed. We have more details about the design below as the case starts at $89, which includes full-grain leather or durable vegan textile options.

WaterField Designs Provides a New Magnetic Gaming Case For the Lenovo Legion Go 2

As handheld gaming systems increase in size, power, and price, protective carry solutions have lagged behind. Many existing options rely on generic materials or rigid shells that add bulk or limit access. WaterField developed the Lenovo Legion Go 2 Magnetic Gaming Case to address these tradeoffs, combining structured protection with quick access and the ability to charge the device while stored. The case replaces a traditional zipper with a magnetic closure system that runs along two sides. Rare-earth magnets secure the opening without hardware, reducing wear points and allowing the case to open silently.

The flexible closure also permits a charging cable to pass through, enabling the device to remain protected while powering up. The exterior is available in full-grain leather, ballistic nylon, or waxed canvas, each selected for durability and structure. Inside, a layer of closed-cell foam cushions the device, while a plush liner protects the screen and chassis from abrasion. The tailored fit accommodates the Legion Go 2 with controllers attached, maintaining a slim, professional aesthetic suitable for work, travel, and everyday carry.

Custom-fitted interior secures the Lenovo Legion Go 2 with controllers attached, reducing movement and impact risk

Magnetic closure replaces a zipper, creating a quiet, no-scratch seal that protects exposed edges

Magnetic closure allows cable pass-through for charging while the device remains protected

Closed-cell foam core absorbs impact while helping the case retain its structured silhouette

Plush interior lining prevents scratches on screen and chassis

Interior pocket separates a charging cable or small accessories from the device

Reinforced seams strengthen high-stress areas for long-term durability

Full-grain leather, ballistic nylon, and waxed canvas options suit professional, travel, and everyday use

Designed and handcrafted in San Francisco in small production batches

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