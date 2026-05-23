Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: cheerios, cinnamon toast crunch, general mills, Lucky Charms, Nature Valley, Trix

Nerdy Food: General Mills Reveals Multiple Summer Cereals

General Mills has added several summer cereal flavors to shelves, including a Root Beer Float flavor of Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Article Summary General Mills rolls out summer cereals led by Cinnamon Toast Crunch Root Beer Float, a bold twist on a classic treat.

Cheerios Birthday Cake, Lucky Charms Unicorn Cotton Candy, and Tropical Trix add sweet seasonal variety.

Tropical Trix featuring Disney’s Moana brings flower-shaped corn puffs and fruity flavor to the General Mills lineup.

General Mills also expands breakfast options with new Nature Valley granola plus protein and fiber cereals.

General Mills dropped several new cereal flavors for the summer as they have put a few takes on some popular items. The biggest one of the bunch that caught our eye was a Root Beer Float-flavored version of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, which is basically several flavor combos piled on top of each other. They also made a tropical-flavored Trix, which is like having a fruit punch cereal. As well as a Birthday Cake flavor of Cheerios. We have the full list of them for you here, as you should be seeing them on store shelves.

Root Beer Float, Tropical, and Birthday Cake Flavors Arrive From General Mills

NEW Cinnamon Toast Crunch Root Beer Float Cereal: A sweet spin on a classic summer treat, this cereal blends CINNADUST with root beer float flavor for a crunchy, creamy-inspired bite.

NEW Cheerios Birthday Cake Cereal: Vanilla cake–flavored Cheerios with sprinkles bring a celebratory twist to every bowl. Made with 21g of whole grain per serving, plus 12 essential vitamins and minerals.

NEW Lucky Charms Unicorn Cotton Candy Cereal: Cotton candy–flavored purple cereal meets new unicorn marshmallows for a fun, colorful breakfast. Made with colors from natural sources and 19g of whole grain per serving.

NEW Tropical Trix featuring Disney's Moana: Fruity, flower-shaped corn puffs inspired by Disney's Moana bring a tropical feel to breakfast. Made with colors from natural sources and 13g of whole grain per serving.

NEW Nature Valley Protein Granola (Banana Bread & Blueberry Muffin): Bakery-inspired flavors meet crunchy granola clusters with 13g of protein and 33g of whole grains per serving. A great addition to yogurt, fruit, smoothie bowls, and more.

NEW Protein & Fiber Granola (Maple Almond, Honey Cashew): With 18g of protein and 6g of fiber per serving, this granola delivers satisfying crunch and flavor to help keep you going throughout the day.

NEW Protein & Fiber Cereal (Cinnamon Almond, Honey Almond): With 20g of protein and 6g of fiber per serving, this cereal helps power long, active days with wheat flakes and almonds to help fuel sustained energy.

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