Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Bratwurst, Johnsonville

Johnsonville Goes Super Patriotic With The 250 Brat Box

Johnsonville has something massive for those looking to really celebrate the 250th Anniversary of America with a 250 Brat Box

Article Summary Johnsonville celebrates America’s 250th anniversary with a 250 Brat Box packed with 250 original pork bratwurst links.

The Johnsonville 250 Brat Box costs $200 and launches exclusively at Sam’s Club starting June 1 for summer parties.

Each Johnsonville pack includes 25 packages of 10 brats, plus a commemorative grilling apron and tongs.

Johnsonville says its premium pork bratwurst delivers bold flavor, 14g of protein, and easy grilling versatility.

Johnsonville decided to help celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America by going all-out with a massive box of Bratwurst. The company has revealed they will be selling a 250 Brat Box, which quite literally has 250 bratwurst in a single case, for those who plan on holding a big celebration this summer. The box is going to run you $200 and will be sold exclusively through Sam's Club starting on June 1. We have more details about what to expect in the box below.

Get Ultra Patriotic With Johnsonville's 250 Brat Box

Mark this historic milestone with the Johnsonville Brats Original Pork Bratwurst 250th Cele-BRAT-ion Pack. Featuring 25 packages of 10 bratwurst links each, this pack totals an impressive 250 links—perfect for feeding a crowd at your next neighborhood block party or family gathering. Crafted from premium cuts of pork and seasoned with a unique blend of herbs and spices, these bratwurst links deliver a juicy, robust flavor that's sure to impress.

Each bratwurst is made with care, offering 14g of protein per serving to keep you fueled and satisfied. Whether grilled, pan-fried, or cooked to perfection on your favorite outdoor setup, these brats are a versatile addition to any meal. Their bold taste and high-quality ingredients make them a standout choice for any occasion. Take your grilling game to the next level with the commemorative grilling apron and tongs included in this special pack. Designed to make sure you're both festive and prepared, these accessories are the perfect complement to your bratwurst feast. Celebrate in patriotic style while creating unforgettable moments with friends and family!

About Johnsonville

Wisconsin-based Johnsonville is the No. 1 national sausage brand, selling and serving more than 80 different varieties of sausage across 40-plus countries and in more than 75 U.S. professional, semi-pro, and college sports stadiums. Founded in 1945, Johnsonville remains a family-owned company of obsessed sausage makers that employs and develops approximately 4,000 members globally.

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