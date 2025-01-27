Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: 1923, yellowstone

1923 Cast Shares Insights on Yellowstone Prequel's Season 2 Return

Check out what the cast had to share about Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan’s Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-starring 1923 Season 2.

In less than a month, fans of the "Yellowstone" universe will travel back to the early days to see more of how it all began. With the second season of Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan's Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-starring 1923 set to hit streaming screens on February 23rd, Mirren, Ford, and others from the cast are sharing some new insights into what the prequel series has to offer. In the second season of 1923, a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) back at Dutton Ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.

Now, here's a closer look at what's ahead for the second season, followed by some images from the prequel series:

In addition to Mirren and Ford, Paramount+'s 1923 also stars Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roché, Timothy Dalton, and Jennifer Carpenter. With the second season set to premiere on February 23rd, here's a look back at the two previously released teasers and teaser trailer:

Distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount+'s 1923 is executive produced by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Ben Richardson, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox.

