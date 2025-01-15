Posted in: Amazon Studios, Comics, TV | Tagged: criminal, ed brubaker, prime video, sean phillips

Criminal: Prime Video Adapt Set for 2025; Covers "Coward," "Lawless"

The first season of Prime Video's adaptation of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips's Criminal covers "Coward" and "Lawless" and premieres in 2025.

One of the (very rare) things we love about the first month of a new year is getting our first updates on the shows that are in our future that we're excited about. We think that's as good of a lead-in as any for an update on Prime Video's Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy)-starring series adaptation of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips's multi-Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series Criminal. Interestingly enough, this one doesn't come from Brubaker or Phillips (with Phillips doing a great job with the social media updates) but from an Image Comics press release. In the announcement that Image Comics would be releasing trade paperback reprints with new cover art and design from Phillips, it was that the streaming series "is coming to Amazon Prime later this year." In addition, it was confirmed that the first season will cover the first two story arcs of the comic book series, "Coward" and "Lawless" – with the press release offering the following overviews for the two volumes:

In the first installment of the bestselling, multiple Eisner Award-winning crime noir series, "Criminal, Volume 1: Coward," readers meet Leo, a world-class pickpocket who is pressed into helping the cops pull off a heist. But when the job goes terribly wrong, Leo must go into hiding, his dire situation escalates, forcing the thief to put his skills to the test. "Criminal, Volume 2: Lawless" is a story of brotherly love and hate, as Tracy Lawless returns home to find out who murdered his kid brother, and how much their family history has doomed them both. This is where Brubaker and Phillips take the world they created in volume one and begin stretching the boundaries of what crime comics can be.

The cast for the upcoming series includes Hunnam, Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Richard Jenkins (Six Feet Under), Luke Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers), Adria Arjona (Hit Man, Andor), Pat Healy (Better Call Saul), Taylor Selé (BMF), John Hawkes (HBO's True Detective: Night Country), Gus Halper (Rustin), Logan Browning (Dear White People), Kadeem Hardison (The Chi), Aliyah Camacho (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Michael Mando (Better Call Saul), Marvin Jones III (Halo), Michael Xavier (Wild Cards), and Dominic Burgess (Palm Royale), Garrett Hedlund (Tulsa King), Chris Diamantopoulos (The Boys in the Boat), Lawrence Kao (Walker: Independence), Kyle Bradley Davis (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Aina Brei'yon (Dark Matter), Robert Lee Hart (Chicago PD), Katie Stevens (The Bold Type), and John Pyper-Ferguson (Suits).

Both Brubaker & Phillips are set to executive produce, with Brubaker penning the pilot script and serving as co-showrunner – alongside acclaimed crime fiction author Jordan Harper (Hightown, Gotham, The Mentalist). In addition, writer-directors Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck (Captain Marvel, Masters of the Air) have been tapped to direct the first four episodes and executive-produce.

