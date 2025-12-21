Posted in: CBS, Current News, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: 60 minutes, opinion, trump

60 Minutes Pulls Segment Critical of Trump: Set for "Future Broadcast"

Hours before the Trump-critical segment was to air, 60 Minutes announced that "Inside CECOT" was pulled and "will air in a future broadcast."

If you've been following our media coverage this year, you're likely aware of two major headlines that raised concerns about CBS News' potential cozy relationship with Donald Trump's administration. In July 2025, Paramount Global and Trump settled Trump's $20 billion lawsuit against the award-winning news magazine 60 Minutes over what he claimed was a deceptively edited interview with then-presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election. Though Trump sought billions, the settlement was for $16 million and was paid directly to Trump's future presidential library. The move raised eyebrows, to say the least, with many legal experts arguing that Paramount/CBS News was on firm legal footing should the case go to court. To many, the move was seen by Skydance's David Ellison as a way of making nice with Trump, having finalized taking over Paramount and setting his sights on Warner Bros. Discovery (though that's not going as smoothly as some thought).

Adding to the concerns that Paramount Skydance was willing to make CBS News more Trump-friendly was the hiring of The Free Press founder Bari Weiss as Editor-in-Chief of the news division. Weiss's detractors have criticized her for pushing the "anti-woke" narrative, highlighting right-wing narratives, downplaying sexual assault allegations, and having a pro-Israel slant to coverage. Her supporters view her as a champion for free speech who is willing to give a diverse selection of voices and opinion an opportunity to be heard. Weiss created some controversy by hosting an hour-long "town hall" with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, last weekend – the first in a series of "Things That Matter" programs that will include town halls with VP JD Vance, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Maryland Governor Wes Moore, as well as debates on topics ranging from Gen Z and God to Feminism.

Tonight's edition of 60 Minutes and a last-minute editorial change aren't exactly easing concerns, with the long-running news magazine announcing on social media: "The broadcast lineup for tonight's edition of 60 Minutes has been updated. Our report "Inside CECOT" will air in a future broadcast." In the segment, correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi was set to speak with several Venezuelan individuals who were detained in El Salvador's CECOT (Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo/Terrorism Confinement Center) by the Trump Administration to discuss the brutal and torturous conditions they endured. Here's a look at the official overview for the segment that was released:

INSIDE CECOT – Earlier this year, the Trump administration deported hundreds of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador, a country most had no ties to, claiming they were terrorists. This move sparked an ongoing legal battle, and nine months later the U.S. government still has not released the names of all those deported and placed in CECOT, one of El Salvador's harshest prisons. Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi speaks with some of the now released deportees, who describe the brutal and torturous conditions they endured inside CECOT. Oriana Zill de Granados is the producer.

At the time of this writing, no announcement on when the segment would broadcast, or the reasoning behind it being pulled, was not released.

