A Grammy Celebration of Latin Music: A Guide to Tonight's CBS Special

Hosted by Wilmer Valderrama and Roselyn Sánchez, here's our preview for tonight's CBS special, A Grammy Celebration of Latin Music.

Enjoy appearances from icons like Gloria Estefan, Luis Fonsi, Andrea Bocelli, and more.

The special also features appearances from legends such as Daddy Yankee, Rita Moreno, and Carlos Santana.

Get an inside look at Latin music's impact in the U.S. with tributes, top hits, and all-star collaborations.

Tonight, CBS and the Recording Academy present A Grammy Celebration of Latin Music, highlighting the lasting impact and widespread influence of Latin music in the United States. Hosted by NCIS star, producer, and entrepreneur Wilmer Valderrama, and singer-songwriter, actress, and producer Roselyn Sánchez, viewers can expect an evening of music that includes covers of classic songs, tributes to various Latin artists, and performances of top hits by Latin superstars and performers across musical genres, with interviews and features throughout. Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+*, here's a rundown of who you can expect to see tonight, image galleries from the special, and a lineup of sneak peeks that offer just a taste of the musical celebration set to hit your screens.

Tonight's special features performances by Ángela Aguilar, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Gloria Estefan, Luis Fonsi, Carín León and Nuno Bettencourt, Maren Morris, Aymée Nuviola, Laura Pausini, Prince Royce, Jon Secada, Robin Thicke and Orianthi, The Warning with Billy Idol and Steve Stevens, and the cast of Broadway's Buena Vista Social Club. The evening will also feature interviews with and appearances by Daddy Yankee, Emilio Estefan, John Leguizamo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda, Rita Moreno and Harvey Mason Jr., and Carlos Santana. Here's a look at an image gallery from the special, a portrait gallery of some of the famous faces you can expect to see, and a series of sneak peeks offering some of the night's musical vibes:

CBS's A Grammy Celebration of Latin Music is executive-produced by José Tillán and Harvey Mason Jr. The POPGarage and Grammy Studios are producing the special.

*Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

