Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country, sheriff country

Fire Country/Sheriff Country: Medical-Focused Spinoff in Development?

Reports are CBS's Fire Country and Sheriff Country might just be getting a medical team-focused series addition to the Edgewater universe.

Article Summary A medical drama spinoff set in the Fire Country/Sheriff Country Edgewater universe is reportedly in the early stages of development.

The potential new series would focus on a medical team in the Northern California area.

A character may debut on Sheriff Country Season 2 to introduce the medical spinoff concept.

Executive producers from both Fire Country and Sheriff Country are involved in the project discussions.

It would seem like a no-brainer. Just look at how well NBC is doing over on Wednesday nights with their "Chicago" shows covering law enforcement, firefighting, and hospital emergencies. Why couldn't that work for the fine folks over in Edgewater, California? Based on the success of CBS's Fire Country and its spinoff, Sheriff Country, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that a second spinoff, spotlighting a medical team in the Northern California area, is in "very early stages of development. Reportedly, a character from the series would be introduced during the second season of Sheriff Country.

The lineup of executive producers includes quite a few folks who are more than familiar with the franchise. Sheriff Country showrunner/executive producer Matt Lopez; Fire Country and Sheriff Country co-creators/executive producers Max Thieriot, Joan Rater, and Tony Phelan; as well as Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed of Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

While talk of expanding the "Fire Country" universe has been in play since the show became a hit with viewers in some very big ways, it's interesting to see the network potentially moving forward on a second spinoff before the second season of Sheriff Country hits. Just to be clear, and this can't be emphasized enough, the project being reported by sources is at its very earliest stages. The exclusive report noted that neither CBS nor CBS Studios (the studio behind Fire Country and Sheriff Country) has been officially pitched on the project. In fact, things are so early in development that a confirmed writer has yet to be locked down.

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