Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: RJ Decker

RJ Decker Tackles a Strange Case: S01E07 "You've Got Bale" Preview

Scott Speedman's RJ Decker tackles the case of a grocery store robbery that took a bad turn in tonight's episode, S01E07: "You’ve Got Bale."

Article Summary Scott Speedman's RJ Decker investigates a botched grocery store robbery in S01E07 "You’ve Got Bale".

Emi faces a loyalty test as her father's misdeeds surface, building family drama and intrigue.

Early overviews tease S01E08: "Burn the Boats" and S01E09: "Even Walls Fall Down" with escalating stakes.

Check out overviews for the next three upcoming episode of ABC's RJ Decker.

Tonight, Scott Speedman's ex-con/private investigator RJ Decker gets caught up in a case where a grocery store robbery took a wrong turn, leaving a ton more questions than answers. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek for S01E07: "You've Got Bale," stick around for early overviews and images for S01E08: "Burn the Boats" and S01E09: "Even Walls Fall Down" – and that's all waiting for you below:

RJ Decker Season 1: S01E07 & S01E09 Previews

RJ Decker Season 1 Episode 7: "You've Got Bale" – R.J. takes on a strange case following a grocery store robbery gone wrong. Meanwhile, Emi's loyalty is tested when her father's misdeeds come to light.

RJ Decker Season 1 Episode 8: "Burn the Boats" – R.J. struggles with a difficult decision, while Emi must contend with her family's secrets.

RJ Decker Season 1 Episode 9: "Even Walls Fall Down" – After R.J. learns the truth about what happened on the fateful day Lucas stole his camera, he enlists his inner circle to help him take down Victor Ochoa.

Written by Rob Doherty (Elementary) and starring Scott Speedman, RJ Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison. The series stars Scott Speedman as RJ Decker, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia "Emi" Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody "Mel" Abreu, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius "Wish" Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.

Inspired by Carl Hiaasen's novel Double Whammy, ABC's RJ Decker is produced by 20th Television. Rob Doherty serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Carl Hiaasen, Carl Beverly, and Sarah Timberman are executive producers, Paul McGuigan directs and executive produces, and Scott Speedman is a producer.

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