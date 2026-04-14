Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Godzilla Minus Zero, Toho

Godzilla Minus Zero First Look Kicks All Kinds Of…You Know

The first look at Godzilla Minus Zero is now out, and boy, we cannot wait for what is in store for us on November 6.

Article Summary Godzilla Minus Zero hits theaters November 6, shot in IMAX, and is a direct sequel following the same family.

Director Takashi Yamazaki revealed new details at CinemaCon, ending the teaser with Godzilla at the Empire State Building.

Godzilla Minus One won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects and grossed over $110 million, setting a high bar.

Godzilla has never been more popular, and Minus Zero is now my most anticipated film of the year.

Godzilla Minus Zero is coming to theaters on November 6, and the first look at the film is below. This morning at CinemaCon, director Takashi Yamazaki announced a few new details for the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Godzilla Minus One. First off, the film was shot for IMAX screens, which is awesome. He also let it be known that it is a direct sequel to the last film and that we will be following the same family. They then played the crowd the teaser trailer, which received thunderous applause, according to our own Kailtyn Booth and Denzel Eslinger, and it ended with a shot of Godzilla walking past the Empire State Building…

Godzilla Minus Zero Is My Second Most Anticipated Film Of The Year

That last film was the 30th in the franchise in Japan and won over 50 year-end awards, grossing over $110 million worldwide on its way to becoming a cultural phenomenon. That culminated in winning the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. Toho was quick to announce the sequel was already in development, and that Yamazaki would be back to both write and direct. Additionally, Legendary has been releasing regular films every couple of years within their MonsterVerse; the latest was Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, which went on to gross $572 million worldwide. A new film in that franchise is also currently wrapping up production.

Additionally, considering the popularity of the toy lines, the number of comics on the stands every month, and all the product tie-ins, this has to be the most popular Godzilla has ever been. Minus One was considered by many to be the best film in the franchise since the original 1954 film, and some even think it is the best overall. That is a high bar for this next film to live up to. But after seeing Minus One so many times now, I really believe the best is yet to come from this team, and Minus Zero has now jumped to the top of my most anticipated list. Godzilla Minus Zero hits theaters and hits them hard, in IMAX, on November 6.

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