Phil Collins and Iron Maiden Lead 2026 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Posted in: Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: billy idol, Ed Sullivan, iron maiden, Joy Division, Luther Vandross, New Order, oasis, Phil Collins, Queen Latifah, rick rubin, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Sade, wu tang clan

Phil Collins, Iron Maiden & Billy Idol Lead Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, and Billy Idol lead a stellar lineup of inductees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Article Summary Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, and Billy Idol headline the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductees.

Select artists like Wu-Tang Clan, Oasis, and Sade finally join the Rock Hall in the Performer category.

Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, and Gram Parsons receive the Early Influence Award.

The 2026 ceremony occurs November 14 in Los Angeles, airing later on ABC and Disney+.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame released the full list of inductees for the 2026 Class, and there are a few names on here that should have been added years ago. Leading this year's class include a plethora of names who should have been added to the hall years ago, including Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross, and the Wu-Tang Clan. The 2026 Induction Ceremony is currently set to take place on November 14 in Los Angeles, California, although the venue was not immediately revealed, with an edited version of the ceremony airing on ABC and Disney+ in December. We have more details from the announcement for you below.

Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, and Billy Idol Lead The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class of 2026

To be eligible for induction, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Phil Collins, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan are first-time nominees. Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, and Sade have all been nominated in the past. The Induction categories include:

Performers: artists who have created music whose originality, impact, and influence has changed the course of rock & roll.

Early Influence Award: artists whose music and performance style have directly influenced, inspired, and evolved rock & roll and music impacting culture.

Musical Excellence Award: given to artists, musicians, songwriters, and producers whose originality and influence have had a dramatic impact on music.

Ahmet Ertegun Award: non-performing industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock & roll and music that has impacted culture.

Performer Category

Phil Collins

Billy Idol

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Oasis

Sade

Luther Vandross

Wu-Tang Clan

Early Influence Award

Celia Cruz

Fela Kuti

Queen Latifah

MC Lyte

Gram Parsons

Musical Excellence Award

Linda Creed

Arif Mardin

Jimmy Miller

Rick Rubin

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Ed Sullivan

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!