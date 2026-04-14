Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek

William Shatner Tackles Star Trek/Starfleet Academy Hate: "Get a Life"

William Shatner is sick of rumor peddlers who think he has anything to do with Star Trek and what's going on with it over at Paramount.

Article Summary William Shatner denies rumors of involvement with Star Trek or Starfleet Academy's current direction.

Shatner critiques the spread of misinformation and AI-generated rumors about his Star Trek role.

He urges fans to avoid toxic fandom, advising to watch what they enjoy and ignore divisive content.

Reflects on Star Trek's legacy, noting past controversy over progressive storytelling and themes.

William Shatner would like to remind everyone in the Star Trek community that he stands by them, no matter what era they come from. As some might mistake his lack of attentiveness to the current wave of programs in the Paramount+ era as a lack of endorsement, he's very much embraced his role as brand ambassador and will defend that honor until his final days. As filming for the current era has ended with Strange New Worlds wrapping production on its final two seasons (fourth and fifth), and Starfleet Academy, its second and final season, the sets have been sent to auction, if not, destroyed outright. Fans wonder what the future holds for Star Trek, with no new shows on the horizon. Shatner has had his eye on the rumor mill, including the one that assumed he had a meeting with Paramount about some form of having a creative role in his next chapter, took the time to snuff the rumors, once and for all, on social media.

Star Trek Icon William Shatner Squashed Creative Rumors and Defends Current Franchise Legacy

Shatner, who has been vigilant in trying to snuff out misinformation about him and those who would use AI to spread the misinformation about his health, and impostors who abuse his celebrity for their nefarious purposes, provided a statement about the latest creative rumor with Paramount and alleged disdain for the current direction, prefacing his statement, writing, "To put a stop to this ridiculous rumor once and for all." He begins by referencing his infamous Saturday Night Live skit involving a Star Trek convention, "For those of you chasing the latest YouTube & TikTok "inside scoop" about me and a secret sit-down with Paramount/CBS regarding Star Trek or Starfleet Academy…please do yourselves a favor and revisit my old SNL advice: Get a Life."

The Canadian actor goes into more detail, "No such meeting ever happened. Not to my knowledge, not in reality, and certainly not on this planet. What is real is a cottage industry of fiction dressed up as factual stories engineered by AI for clicks, views, and profit. Far too many of you are taking the bait. What disappoints me most isn't the nonsense; it's the eagerness to believe it, and the hostility it stirs up in a fandom that was built on something far better. If you don't like something, don't watch it. Spend your time with what you enjoy. That's always been the better choice. My best, Bill."

In his previous post to defend Trek following the cancellation of Starfleet Academy with the second season to go, Shatner reminded fans how certain events like the one in The Original Series season three episode "Plato's Stepchildren" with his interracial on-screen kiss between Kirk and Nichelle Nichols' Uhura, adding, "many southern stations pulled the episode & condemned the show. Using today's vernacular, it would absolutely be called 'woke DEI crap,"' because it went against the "norms" of society for its time. Not a lot seems to have changed.🤷🏼😑"

To put a stop to this ridiculous rumor once and for all.

READ 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/tMbCnTTu5a — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) April 14, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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