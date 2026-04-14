Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection Welcomes Dan Stevens as Season 2 Series Regular

Dan Stevens has been tapped to play The Five Borough Killer for the second season of Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection.

With production underway on the second season of director/EP Marcos Siega, writer/EP Scott Reynolds, series star/EP Michael C. Hall, and Showrunner Clyde Phillips's Dexter: Resurrection, we've got more big casting news to pass along. Dan Stevens (Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, Zero Day) has been tapped for the series regular role as The Five Borough Killer. In line with how the Zodiac Killer operates, Stevens's killer "taunts the police with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent citizens. When he follows through with the awful deeds…the City and the Police are terrorized."

Previously, we learned that Brian Cox (HBO's Succession) had been cast as Don Framt, aka The New York Ripper. Mentioned during the first season after a file on Framt was found by Dexter (Hall) and Det. Wallace (Kadia Saraf) in Leon Prater's (Peter Dinklage) vault, Cox's Framt is a serial killer who terrorized NYC years ago. Though no longer active as a killer, he's found a new way to live into his infamy by continuing to taunt the survivors of his long-ago murder spree. Joining Cox will be Uma Thurman, aka Charley, a former Special Ops officer who previously worked for Prater (Peter Dinklage).

In the follow-up to the original series and Dexter: New Blood, Dexter: Resurrection takes place weeks after Dexter Morgan (Hall) takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison gone without a trace. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right. But closure won't come easily. When Miami Metro's Angel Batista arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined – and that the only way out is together.

Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection is executive-produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

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