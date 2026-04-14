Posted in: Cinemacon, Legendary, Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: cinemacon

CinemaCon 2026: Warner Bros. 'The Big Picture' Presentation Liveblog

It's time for presentation two on day two of CinemaCon. Join us for a liveblog of Warner Bros. 'The Big Picture' as the studio spotlights its upcoming slate.

CinemaCon is upon us once again. Every year, Cinema United [the new name for NATO, the National Association of Theater Owners] gathers in Las Vegas to look ahead to the rest of the year. Ever since the pandemic, the vibes of CinemaCon have shifted considerably, and, in many ways, it still feels like the industry is recovering and leveling out from a shift that will be felt for generations to come. However, the people here very much still believe in the theatrical experience, and studios come to show off their slate of new releases to get people hyped up for the new year. Sometimes, that means some trailers; sometimes, that means entire movies; and sometimes, we get confirmation that new movies are in the works. These presentations are usually massive and cannot be found anywhere online, so we here at Bleeding Cool would like to provide you the chance to attend CinemaCon without having to deal with Las Vegas with liveblogs of the presentation for you to follow along with. This afternoon, we are sat and settled for Warner Bros. 'The Big Picture.'

Warner Bros. is a studio that always comes out swinging and swinging big for CinemaCon. They almost always have a large slate of movies to show off, and this year doesn't appear to be any different, considering the amount of stuff we see out on the show floor. Some of the Warner Bros. films we see on the CinemaCon show floor, which usually indicate that there is a good chance they will be covered in the presentation as well, include Mortal Kombat II, Supergirl, Dune: Part Three, Digger, and The Cat in the Hat. Not going to say how I know this, but I have it on good authority that we're seeing some Dune: Part Three footage, and hopefully we'll finally get some more information on Digger as well. Warner Bros. is also very good at looking ahead, so no one should be surprised if we hear about 2027 and beyond films as well.

Warner Bros CinemaCon Liveblog

Liveblog will appear in 20 seconds.

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