Posted in: FX, Movies, TV | Tagged: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Rob Mac, ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Takes a More Free-Flowing Approach to Rob Mac Birthday

Even with as busy as the two are, Ryan Reynolds didn't forget about Rob Mac and his birthday, offering a callback to the early days.

When it comes to birthdays, friends, and Wrexham AFC co-chairs Rob Mac (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool & Wolverine) have set a bar that other pairs of friends have yet to reach. But over the years, the two have seen their careers shift into overdrive on both sides of the camera. Along with their respective television & film projects and businesses, there's also the not-so-small matter of being very hands-on Wrexham AFC owners.

With that in mind, there isn't as much time as there used to be for the elaborate birthday pranks – but that doesn't mean they're gone entirely. With today being Mac's birthday, Reynolds chose to go back to the early days of the birthday pranks. "Happy Birthday to my co-chairman [Rob Mac]! I usually plan some elaborate prank. But after five years, while in the midst of a playoff race, and with three more seasons of 'Welcome to Wrexham' coming, I figured I'd just update the plaque that started it all," Reynolds wrote as the caption to his birthday post honoring Mac's special day, including a look at the updated plaque. Here's a look at Mac's response (including a heads-up to Kaitlin Olson that he might like one at home, too).

Here's a look at Reynolds's birthday greeting from earlier today, followed by a look back at Mac's birthday present for Reynolds:

Rob Mac Had a Birthday Present for Ryan Reynolds: A Personal ASMR

In honor of Reynolds' special day, Mac teamed up with Calm back in October 2025 to create a custom ASMR video for him. "Hey Ryan, I know being a Wrexham co-chairman has been a little bit stressful lately. Stress sucks. And I'm not just talking about the constant fear of irrelevance, you must be feeling about being an aging movie star. Or the fact that the world is melting down. Or the fact that you have more children than Genghis Khan," Mac shared to begin the video. "So, for your birthday this year, with a little help from our friends at Calm, I made you something to help calm your mind and change your life. Even though, let's be honest, your life is f***ing awesome." We don't want to spoil the rest, but it's definitely a worth addition to the ongoing birthday "battle."

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